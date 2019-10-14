Seattle Seahawks Players Waved 'Bye Bye Bye' to Cleveland Browns Fans After Touchdown

The Seattle Seahawks only had one thing to say to their opponents on Sunday: “Bye Bye Bye.”

Offense players Jaron Brown, Tyler Lockett, David Moore, and D.K. Metcalf channeled their inner NSYNC and performed the boy band’s famous “Bye Bye Bye” choreography when celebrating a touchdown during their game against the Cleveland Browns.

They showed off their dance moves after Brown received a 17-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson, which cut the Browns’ lead down to just two points with 22 seconds left in the half, Fox News reported.

NSYNC band members Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick both approved of the NFL players’ rendition, with Bass retweeting a video of the performance that was captioned, “The best celebration.”

Kirkpatrick shared a link as well, captioning it, “choreographed

The ’90s boy band’s official Twitter page even gave the team a score on their performance after the Seahawks’ official page tweeted out the video asking, “How’d we do, @NSYNC?”

“The judges scores… 10 – 10 – 10 – 10 – 10,” NSYNC’s Twitter responded, a perfect score all around.

The touchdown pass was just one of two from Wilson during the game. The quarterback also ran a third himself to lead the Seahawks in a fourth-quarter comeback, according to the Seattle Times.

After a rough first half, the Seahawks came out victorious over the Browns in a close 32-28 game, pushing them ahead to 5-1 in the season. Meanwhile, the Browns fell behind to 2-4.