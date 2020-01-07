Seattle Seahawks Player Calls Philadelphia Eagles Fans the 'Worst in the World'

One NFL player is speaking his mind about the Philadelphia Eagles intense fan base.

When the Seattle Seahawks took on the Eagles on Sunday, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney took down star quarterback for the Birds, Carson Wentz, knocking him out of the game early on.

Upset fans lashed out at Clowney, 26, who told reporters after the game — which the Seahawks won, 17-9 — that the opposing team’s supporters “hated” him from the get-go.

“Worst fans in the world, you know that, right?” he said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “They hated me coming out [of the tunnel], they hated me going in … I don’t know why.”

He added: “I’m just like, trying to be friends. I’m a friendly guy.”

As far as the controversial hit on Wentz, 27, Clowney said he was “just playing fast.”

“I don’t intend to hurt nobody in this league, let’s just put that out there. I’ve been down the injury road, and it ain’t fun,” he said. “My intention wasn’t to hurt him. Just playing fast.”

Clowney added: “That’s a great player over there. For the team and for the organization, I hope he’s okay.”

On Monday, Wentz addressed his followers on Instagram, thanking them for their “thoughts and prayers” and assuring them that he “will be just fine.”

“I’m feeling good today and will be just fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and prayers,” he wrote in a lengthy caption. “Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it’s the unfortunate part of this game. It’s all in Gods plan, not mine!”

Wentz added: “Appreciate the love and support— especially the real ones who were with us through the highs and lows.”

Eagles fans have a less-than-stellar reputation in regard to their conduct and sportsmanship.

According to CBS Sports, the Philly fandom has been known to throw snowballs and other objects at players and officials, as well as cheer when opposing players receive devastating injuries.

In 2015, Sports Illustrated named Eagles fans as the “most hated fan base” as part of its roundup of NFL worsts, citing the crowd’s history of rowdiness.