Seattle Seahawks Colby Parkinson is Married! Inside the Elegant Wedding in West Virginia (Exclusive)

The Seattle Seahawks tight end wed SEC Alabama golfer Melanie Bailes on March 10 at the historic Greenbrier Resort, a hotel nestled in the Allegheny Mountains in West Virginia

By Emily Strohm
Published on April 12, 2023 04:05 PM
Colby Parkinson
Photo: Amanda Joy Photography

Colby Parkinson is married!

The Seattle Seahawks tight end, 24, wed SEC Alabama golfer Melanie Bailes, 22, on March 10 at the historic Greenbrier Resort, a hotel nestled in the Allegheny Mountains in West Virginia.

Parkinson tells PEOPLE that his favorite part of their special day was seeing his bride walk down the aisle.

"I have never seen someone so beautiful in my entire life," says the pro football star. "I may or may not have cried! But it was the moment that God had prepared for us."

Ahead of the couple's wedding day, Bailes says she had trouble finding the perfect dress, so she created her own custom gown. "I loved the style of a fitted top with a dramatic train," she says. "I didn't find anything I liked so I combined two dresses [a Stella York and Martina Liana] into one and it turned out amazing. It was my dream dress!"

Colby Parkinson
Amanda Joy Photography

The day before the ceremony, Parkinson and Bailes privately read their own vows to each other near the chapel in a gazebo. The next day, they exchanged traditional Christian vows in front of their 120 guests.

"We love the mountains," adds Bailes of the wedding venue. "We feel we can see God's beauty in the mountains and forests, so we wanted to have a wedding theme of that." Bailes' bridesmaids wore wearing different shades of green as a nod to the trees and greenery in the mountains and forests.

Colby Parkinson
Amanda Joy Photography

Guests dined on steak and salmon with roasted vegetables, before a red velvet and confetti wedding cake was served.

"Walking down the aisle to Colby was the most important to me," says Bailes. "I choose him and walking to him, I give him my all and my heart forever. Nothing else mattered to me except marrying him and us becoming one as God designed for us."

The bride and groom had their first dance to "Lover" by Taylor Swift. "We love the lyrics and felt it captured our relationship well," says Bailes.

Colby Parkinson
Amanda Joy Photography

The couple, who got engaged on Oct. 24, 2022, first met on Instagram. "We talked for a few months, then we took a leap of faith and met in person on March 10, 2022," says Bailes. "We had a long distance relationship and made our marriage even sweeter as we cherish every moment together!"

Now happily settling into being husband and wife, the newlyweds say they can't image life without each other.

"Marriage is such a beautiful thing," says Parkinson. "We followed God's calling to get married and we cannot wait to do life together. Being husband and wife means we are operating as one for the rest of the lives. We are fully committed to each other and the Lord."

