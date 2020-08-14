Seahawks Cut Rookie Who Reportedly Disguised Woman as Player to Sneak Her Into Quarantine Bubble

Kemah Siverand was reportedly caught on camera trying to bring in a guest amid the pandemic

One rookie NFL player was cut from his team after reportedly attempting to sneak a woman into his living quarters.

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks announced that they waived rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand, taking their roster down to 76 players. The 23-year-old had signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State.

Tom Pelissero, a reporter for the NFL Network, soon tweeted that Siverand was allegedly cut after "he was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel, per sources." A source also confirmed the circumstances to ESPN.

"Clear message on the responsibility everyone has in the NFL’s COVID-19 world: Put the team at risk, suffer the consequences," wrote Pelissero, who added that Siverand allegedly had the woman wear "Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player."

A rep for Siverand did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Citing a July 3 memo from the NFL, the reporter said during camp, athletes must follow strict guidelines while quarantining amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "'Room visits are permitted only by members of the Traveling Party.' No guests," Pelissero tweeted of the memo.

According to The Washington Post, Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll was a recent guest on the sports radio show Softy and Dick, when he declined to comment on the reasoning behind Siverand being let go from the squad.

“I would never talk about those kinds of stories. We handle that on the interior. No details to that,” said Carroll.

Back in April, Siverand celebrated signing with the Seahawks, writing on Instagram that "faith is real." He added at the time: "The journey continues! Been waiting to prove my worth my whole life! Thank you @seahawks for this opportunity and believing in me. #GoHawks"

In the NBA, meanwhile, the league is preparing to allow players to invite guests inside the Orlando "bubble," with restrictions on who is permitted. According to the Associated Press, NBA teams will be allowed to invite guests to the Walt Disney World campus just before the start of the second round of the playoffs, a memo sent on Wednesday detailed.

Most players will be able to invite four guests, who can be family members or “longtime close personal friends with whom a player has an established, pre-existing, and known personal relationship," the outlet reported. Other qualifying guests include family childcare providers and security members.

But the league also announced all those who won't qualify for a player's invite list, such as “trainers, physical or massage therapists, personal chefs, hair/apparel stylists, tattoo artists, and current/prospective business partners, and certified agents (other than family members), among others." Casual acquaintances, friends of friends, or anyone the player hasn't met in person also won't be allowed.