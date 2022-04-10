American Golfer Scottie Scheffler Wins the 2022 Masters, Finishes -10

Scheffler, who was already the current world No. 1, had three PGA Tour wins under his belt before the Masters. His previous best majors finish was T4 in the 2020 PGA Championship.

The University of Texas of alum entered the final round feeling confident, telling reporters after the third round, "Should be a great fight tomorrow. Obviously, [Smith, who was in second after the third round] is a tremendous player, he's got a fantastic short game, and you know he's coming off a huge win at the Players and so both of us are in good form and so I'm definitely looking forward to the challenge of playing with him."