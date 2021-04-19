Scottie Pippen Announces Death of Son Antron, 33: 'Rest Easy Until We Meet Again'

Antron Pippen was the oldest of the NBA star's seven children

Scottie Pippen's oldest child, son Antron Pippen, has died, the former NBA star announced on Monday. Antron was 33.

Scottie, 55, broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos of himself and his son. The former Chicago Bulls player did not confirm Antron's cause of death.

"I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron," he wrote.

Continued Scottie, "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

Scottie Pippen son Antron Scottie Pippen and son Antron | Credit: Scottie Pippen/Instagram

Scottie also asked his followers to keep Antron's mother, his ex-wife Karen McCollum, "and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

Scottie was married to McCollum from 1988-1990. The retired athlete is also dad to daughter Taylor with former girlfriend Sonya Roby, daughter Sierra with ex Yvette Deleone, and sons Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and daughter Sophia with estranged wife Larsa Pippen. Scottie's daughter Tyler, Taylor's twin, died shortly after birth.

In a statement on her Instagram Story, Larsa addressed Antron's death writing, "Some truths in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! They will always remain with us forever. You are forever in our hearts, we love u and will miss u always Rip Antron."