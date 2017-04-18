Scottie and Larsa Pippen Pictured on Family Vacation Months After Divorce Filing

Scottie and Larsa Pippen had a fun-filled, two-day family vacation with their four children last week, but a reconciliation is not in the cards, a source tells PEOPLE.

The former NBA star and The Real Housewives of Miami alum took to Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday and Friday with their children, Scottie Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia.

The family of six posed for a sweet photo during the outing, all dressed in casual gear.

A source tells PEOPLE that while the couple is still married and living under the same roof, they are headed in the direction of a permanent split and “want to do what’s best for the kids right now.”

The family getaway comes six months after Scottie filed for divorce from his wife of 19 years. However, a source told PEOPLE in February that the two are “working on their relationship.”

“I think they were always trying to find a common ground,” the source said.

“For a while, they didn’t see eye to eye, but they’ve been married for 20 years, they have four kids.”

That same month, the family set off on a vacation and Scottie uploaded an Instagram photo of his wife and kids, writing, “#TeamPippen stronger than ever!”