Scott Stallings' Masters Invitation Is Sent to the Wrong Person with the Same Name

"I'm [100 percent] sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! [Nowhere] near your level," an Atlanta realtor also named Scott Stallings wrote to the athlete following the mishap

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023 12:42 AM
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 19: Scott Stallings of the United States walks on the 14th fairway during the second round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 19, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Photo: Rob Carr/Getty

Scott Stallings, a realtor and amateur golfer in Atlanta, Georgia, was met by surprise after receiving an invitation letter from the Masters to play in their tournament in April.

However, Stallings later learned there had been a mistake during the delivery process and that the letter was actually intended for a PGA Tour winner who goes by the same name.

On Monday, the 37-year-old athlete — who qualified for the Masters after advancing to the Tour Championship last year — tweeted about the mishap, telling his followers he "literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day" for the invitation before he received a direct message from the other Stallings on Instagram.

"Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I'm from GA," the message read. "I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Master's Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I'm [100 percent] sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! [Nowhere] near your level. It's a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend. I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife's names and geographical location…I am more than happy to send this package to you."

Discussing the mixup at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Monday, Stallings (the pro golfer) said, "Honestly, I thought my wife had it and was doing something for Christmas."

"But then nothing came, and we left two days after Christmas. I didn't even think about [it]," he shared, according to The Associated Press.

The AP reported Stallings said he used to run a sports management company that had an office in St. Simons Island, Georgia, which happens to be located next to the other Stallings' condominium. The PGA golfer assumed that's how the error was made.

What's more, both Stallings each have a wife named Jennifer. Speaking to CNN, the realtor said the athlete initially thought he was telling him a joke but was finally convinced after seeing the photo of the invitation the realtor posted on his Instagram.

In an Instagram post, the realtor shared a clip and photos of himself at the UPS store to mail the invitation to the actual PGA athlete.

RELATED VIDEO: Tiger Woods' Kids, Girlfriend and Mom Join Him for World Golf Hall of Fame Induction

"I promised you I wasn't kidding! Package mailed. My wife made me do it! You're Welcome! @scottstallings," he wrote in the caption.

He also shared in another post that he and his wife "have been invited by @scottstallings to meet him and his wife Jenny for dinner and attend some of the practice rounds. 🙌⛳️🏌️‍♂️."

"This is definitely a bucket list check mark and then some," the realtor added. "We are truly grateful for the opportunity to fulfill this dream!"

