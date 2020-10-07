Former Olympic Figure Skater Scott Hamilton Says His New Podcast Is a 'Call to Presentness'

"It is about putting down your phone to enjoy the people and moments that God has given you because we don’t control the number of days we have on this earth," Scott Hamilton tells PEOPLE

With the launch of his new podcast, former Olympic figure skater Scott Hamilton hopes to remind others to live in the present and do so with the people they love the most.

In the debut episode of the Live Your Days podcast, Hamilton opened up about how he keeps positive in the face of the heart-wrenching setbacks, including the death of his mother and multiple battles with cancer.

"I lost my mother to cancer when I was 18 years old. It was devastating — I was closer to her than anyone in my life," Hamilton tells PEOPLE. "It was that day I decided to honor her in everything I was to do going forward. I became more successful in skating, which allowed me to become more influential in my pursuit to raise money for cancer research."

He adds, "Twenty years after I lost my mom, I survived my own bout of cancer and that taught me what was missing in the cancer community. It has been an honor to serve the cancer community in the many ways I have been blessed to do that, particularly in launching the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation to raise money for funding innovative treatments that attack cancer but spare the patient harm."

With his podcast, the 62-year-old — who won gold at the 1984 Winter Olympic Games in Sarajevo — wants to explore the human condition, particularly how others find strength through life's obstacles.

"Live Your Days is a call to presentness and not letting day after day pass by, just going through the checklist of life," Hamilton says of the show, which can be streamed on iTunes, Amazon, and YouTube. "It is about putting down your phone to enjoy the people and moments that God has given you because we don’t control the number of days we have on this earth; we only control what we do with them."

Live Your Days has an impressive roster of guests slated to appear in the comings weeks, including Kristi Yamaguchi, Kevin Nealon, and Alison Sweeney. In the next episode, Hamilton chats with two-time cancer survivor and Good Morning America anchor, Robin Roberts.

"She is such an incredibly positive person and a stellar example of someone who truly lives her days to the fullest," Hamilton says of Roberts, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and myelodysplastic syndrome five years later.

"She shared with me so much wisdom on the power of self-awareness, of finding courage and of leaning on mentors for strength," he adds of his first guest, whose episode debuts Oct. 13.

Of course, starting a podcast from scratch is no easy feat, but Hamilton — like many other Americans — found himself at home with some added free time during the coronavirus outbreak.

When he wasn't busy with interviews, Hamilton says he has enjoyed spending time with his wife and four children.

"These last six months have been an incredible blessing for my family," he says. "I was looking at an exhausting travel schedule with much time spent away from home for speaking engagements. Instead, I’ve been able to have dinner every night with my family and I’ve managed to carve out some 'me-time' on the golf course to enjoy some fresh air."