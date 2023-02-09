LeBron James Is 'Hardest-Working Person I Know,' Says Wife Savannah After Record-Breaking Moment

Savannah James is letting the world know how proud she is of her husband LeBron James, who became the highest-scoring NBA player on Tuesday night.

"You are the hardest-working person I know," Savannah told James during a celebration hosted by Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal.

"I witness day in and day out your dedication and sacrifice and respect for the game every single day," she told the four-time NBA champion in a room full of their celebrity friends.

LeBron, 38, celebrated his record-breaking moment at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood followed by a party at The Fleur Room. The party was thrown by Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, a company that LeBron has invested in.

Those in attendance included Kelly Rowland, Jimmy Iovine, Giveon, Brent Faiyaz, Karrueche Tran, Corey Gamble and Tems, among others.

LeBron's family was courtside cheering him on during one of the biggest moments in his career.

The NBA star's three children witnessed the moment that LeBron passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record to become the highest-scoring NBA player of all time. The James family was among thousands bursting into cheers at the sight, which happened during the third quarter of the Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sons Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18, could be seen with their phones out, following their dad around the court as he scored the historic point. Both boys quickly rose to their feet cheering as the crowd erupted around them.

The NBA shared footage of the moment on Instagram, writing, "@kingjames makes history as his sons look on! #ScoringKing."

After the game, the James family greeted LeBron on the court, with Zhuri, 8, racing over to her dad with a big smile on her face.

Getting together for a family photo, Bronny and Bryce stood to one side of LeBron, with Zhuri posing in front of him and Savannah and mom Gloria James standing on the opposite side.

Last month, the family gathered to celebrate one of Bronny's accomplishments as the oldest of the Los Angeles Lakers star's children enjoyed his senior night at Sierra Canyon with his mom, dad, and siblings — sharing the court with little brother Bryce as the rest of the family watched from the stands.

The teenager put up plenty of points on the big night, as he continues to enjoy his final season of high school basketball. After the game, the James family posed together for photos on the court.