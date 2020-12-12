Sarah Fuller also played on the university's women's soccer team this fall

Vanderbilt Kicker Sarah Fuller Becomes the First Woman to Score in a Power 5 Game

Sarah Fuller is making history once again!

On Saturday, the Vanderbilt kicker became the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game when she kicked an extra point in the first quarter of the team's game against Tennessee.

Fuller, a senior who also played on the university's women's soccer team this fall, scored after teammate Ken Seals' 18-yard touchdown to Cam Johnson.

After her history-making point-after, she returned to the sideline and was congratulated by her coaches and teammates.

Fuller was scheduled to placekick in last week's game against Georgia, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Only two women have played football in the Football Bowl Subdivision of the NCAA before Fuller, which is the highest level of collegiate football.

In 2003, University of New Mexico player Katie Hnida became the first woman to score at the FBS level. Kicker April Goss of Kent State became the second woman to earn the distinction in 2015.