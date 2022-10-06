WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died. She was 30.

Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post Thursday.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete."

She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [husband] Cory and her children."

Terri did not share Sara's cause of death.

The late athlete's Instagram bio states that she is wife to Cory James Weston (who goes by the ring name Westin Blake), a mother of three children and a proud dog mom.

After winning season 6 of the Tough Enough competition series, Sara garnered a one-year contract with WWE and was an NXT wrestler.

Her final Instagram post was shared earlier this week, with Sara posting a mirror selfie from inside of a bathroom. She noted that she had been struggling with a sinus infection.

"Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row 👏🥳 first ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains," she captioned the photo.

Her fellow WWE wrestler Bull James launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Cory and their children.

"We're all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee," the campaign — which has raised more than $50,000 of its $20,000 goal — read. "As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it."

James added, "The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones. - Bull."