WWE wrestler Sara Lee died unexpectedly Wednesday, at age 30.

Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a Facebook post, saying that the family is "in shock."

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete."

She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [Sara's husband] Cory and her children."

Sara's cause of death is currently unknown, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Sara got her start as a powerlifter before joining WWE

She began her career in the small town of Hope, Michigan, graduating in 2010 from Meridian High School, where she was on the track team and competed as a powerlifter.

She was on season 6 of the Tough Enough competition series, and was crowned the season's winner which came with a $250,000 contract from the WWE.

"I think my fans can kind of relate to me because I'm a normal girl," she told the Midland Daily News after her win. "I've just been myself."

For the next year, she performed under the ring name Hope, after her hometown, for multiple NXT live events alongside current NXT Women's Champion and former Tough Enough competitor Mandy Rose. She wrestled veteran WWE Diva Alicia Fox in her only televised match.

Lee was released from her WWE contract in 2016. Since then, she has trained with Team Vision Dojo in Orlando, Florida.

She was a mother of three, and wife to Cory James Weston

Wrestling was a family affair for Sara and Cory, who goes by the ring name Westin Blake. The couple shared three children, who were often pictured on Sara's Instagram page.

The family of five dressed up in a group costume for Halloween last year, with Sara as the evil sea witch Ursula while her daughter dressed as Ariel The Little Mermaid.

Her final Instagram post was shared earlier this week, with Sara posting a mirror selfie from inside of a bathroom. She noted that she had been struggling with a sinus infection.

She loved her work, posting a few days before her death that she had been making "gains"

Sara frequently posted videos of herself in the gym, powerlifting and working out. Just days before her death, she proudly shared a selfie of herself post-workout.

"Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row 👏🥳 first ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains," she captioned the photo.

She was close with her family

She posted on Instagram Aug. 25 that her father had accompanied her to a My Chemical Romance concert, which he also did when the wrestler was 13 years old. "He's still stuck going with me just as excited as when I was lil baby Sara."

"He waited in line over an hour to buy me merch & googled the songs he thought he knew ahead of time," she wrote. "Forever my favorite band...now to convince @thewestinblake to go with me again when they come back to TX 😆 #MCR #worldsbestdad #imnotokay"

She was beloved by the wrestling community

Following the news of her death, her fellow WWE wrestler Bull James launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Cory and their children.

"We're all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee," the campaign — which has raised more than $75,000 of its $20,000 goal — read. "As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it."

James added, "The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones."

Others in the community shared their condolences online.

"No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly," tweeted wrestler Chelsea Green. "The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree."

"You were so good in so many ways. You loved your family and friends so much. you were so giving, warm and selfless," WWE wrestler Nikki A.S.H. tweeted. "You made me giggle. No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we would always pick up right where we left. I love you Sara."