Saquon Barkley also spoke about being charitable and giving back while discussing his new, special-edition Gillette razor

Saquon Barkley Gives Update After Season-Ending Injury: I Want to Be 'Better Player Out of This'

Saquon Barkley is focused on the positive after tearing his ACL in the New York Giants' second game of the 2020-2021 season.

"You put your all into something, you try to do it the right way, and then something like that happened," he tells PEOPLE while discussing his special-edition Gillette razor. "It definitely hurts ... but it happens and it happened. So, I can't dwell on it for too long."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Back in October, Barkley underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his right knee. He also injured his MCL, but won't need surgery. He's now back in New Jersey to rehab his injury at the Giants' facility, and says he's doing "great."

"You've got to move along, and use this as a lesson and as something that is gonna catapult you into becoming a better person and a better player out of this," the 23-year-old says.

Barkley and Gillette have paired together on a special razor that fans can enter to win for free on GillettexSaquon.com between now and December 31st. One fan will win a Gillette x Saquon superfan pack, while 99 others will nab the limited-edition razor.

Image zoom Credit: Gillette

In addition, Gillette has donated $26,000 to Covenant House NJ, which provides residential care and additional services to youth in need. For every entry to win the razor, Gillette will donate an additional $1 to Covenant House NJ (up to $26,000).

"I never thought I'd have my own range of razors growing up," Barkley tells PEOPLE. "To be able to have my own razor is truly amazing, but the reason why we have made the razor is even better: to be able to partner with Gillette and be able to give back to Covenant House New Jersey, which I've been working with since I was a rookie."

Barkley tells PEOPLE that Covenant House is a "safe place" for kids to find shelter, food, and support. It's important to him to give back as "I and my family didn't really come from much."

"You're blessed with the opportunity to play a sport that you love and, yes — does it bring attention and money, especially when you do at a high level? Yes, it does, but, it's also important to give back," he explains. "Me and my family were blessed with the opportunity to have something now and want to give back and hopefully be able to have an impact on some people's lives."

RELATED VIDEO: Alex Smith Will 'Give It Everything' as Washington's Starting Quarterback 2 Years After Injury

Barkley also shares his advice for his team for the closing stretch of the season, as they now lead the AFC East rankings.