Entertainment Sports San Jose Football Player Dead After He Was Struck by School Bus While Riding Scooter "We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," said SJSU football head coach Brent Brennan of 18-year-old Camdan McWright, a freshman running back Published on October 21, 2022 07:19 PM Camdan McWright. Photo: San Jose State San Jose State University freshman football player Camdan McWright was killed early Friday morning when his scooter was struck by a school bus. He was 18. According to the California Highway Patrol report obtained by PEOPLE, the freshman running back was driving his scooter about two blocks from campus when he was hit by the bus. "We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," SJSU football head coach Brent Brennan says in a statement to PEOPLE. "Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that." 13-Year-Old Boy Killed in Hit-and-Run After Pushing Sister Out of the Way: 'He Saved My Life' "We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed," Brennan adds. Camdan McWright. Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire/Getty The bus was carrying 14 students, ranging in age from 14-17, none of whom were hurt in the accident. Although alcohol or drugs are not believed to have played a factor in this crash, CHP says the investigation is ongoing. McWright played football for St. Genevieve High in Panorama City, Calif., captaining his junior and senior seasons. He was also a two-time Camino Real League Most Valuable Player and first-team all-league honoree. According to SJSU, the team's scheduled game on Saturday at New Mexico State is still pending. SJSU President Steve Perez also paid tribute to McWright in a statement: "The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San José State community. "We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family," Perez added. "We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan's family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time."