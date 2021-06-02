San Francisco Giants to Become First MLB Team to Wear Pride Uniforms

Special event ticket proceeds from the Giants' game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday will be donated to San Francisco Pride

A shot of fan merchandise the San Francisco Giants are selling in honor of Pride Month this June.

The San Francisco Giants will take the field on Saturday decked out for Pride Month, becoming the first Major League Baseball (MLB) team to wear Pride colors on their uniforms.

The organization announced the news on Twitter Tuesday, revealing that players will wear a SF logo Pride patch on the right sleeve of their home jersey and a custom cap incorporating the Pride colors into the traditional SF logo when they play the Chicago Cubs on June 5.

"We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we kick off one of the best annual celebrations in San Francisco by paying honor to the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community," San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer said in a statement.

Explaining the significance of each shade, the statement said: "The 11 colors of the new Pride logo are emblematic of the Progress Pride Flag and signify inclusion and progression with the six pride colors – red (life); orange (healing); yellow (sunlight); green (nature); blue (serenity); purple (spirit); and black and brown to recognize LGBTQ+ people of color and light blue, pink and white to recognize people who are transgender."

Before the Giants' Tuesday game against the Los Angeles Angels, manager Gabe Kapler told the Associated Press that he's proud the organization is supporting the LGBTQ community.

"Very proud that the San Francisco Giants are taking this step. Very proud to be part of it," Kapler said. "Looking forward to the impact and the support that we can provide for the LGBTQ+ community."

Proceeds from each special event ticket sold for the Giants' game against the Cubs Saturday will be donated to San Francisco Pride.

Off the field, palm trees outside the team's home field at Oracle Stadium are also currently decorated in Pride colors. The Giants have also released Pride hats, t-shirts, signs, and frames for fans to purchase.

Continuing the Pride month celebrations, the Giants will also host Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park on June 11 and 12.