San Francisco Giants' Tim Lincecum's Wife, Cristin Coleman, Dies at 38 from Cancer

Cristin Coleman, a beloved teacher and the wife to former San Francisco Giants ace Tim Lincecum, died of cancer on June 27, the team shared Thursday. She was 38, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Giants shared their condolences in a statement on Twitter, writing that the organization was "extremely saddened" to learn of Coleman's death.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin's family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher," the statement reads. "She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy's years with us."

Coleman's death was first reported by The San Mateo Daily Journal on July 12, when officials with the Burlingame School District in Burlingame, California, and her family announced that she "died peacefully at home" in an email to the school district community.

Coleman was a principal at Washington Elementary School in Burlingame, according to The San Mateo Journal.

"If you had a relationship with Cristin, my deepest condolences. You aren't alone, many of us are feeling this keenly," Superintendent Chris Mount-Benites wrote in the July email, according to the Journal.

Ap Photo/ Bill Nichols

Coleman's parents, Randy and Sue Coleman, wrote in the school's letter that she was a "bundle of love, joy, quick wit and creative energy."

"She had a keen intelligence and a kind, compassionate way — a 'lightness of being' — that enabled her to navigate life gracefully, always looking for ways to help and support others," her parents said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lincecum, 38, pitched for the Giants from 2007 to 2016 after the club selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2006 MLB Draft, according to Baseball Reference.

He won two consecutive National League Cy Young Awards in 2008 and 2009, was named to four consecutive All-Star games between 2008 and 2011 and played a pivotal role on San Francisco's World Series championship teams in 2010, 2012 and 2014, respectively, making him a fan favorite at Oracle Park.

Fans had been surprised when NBC Sports reported that neither Lincecum, nor former star catcher Buster Posey and third baseman Pablo Sandoval, would attend the Giants' upcoming 10-year anniversary celebration of the club's 2012 World Series title this Saturday.

On Tuesday, the club told NBC Sports that Lincecum "wanted to be at the park for this and other events but unfortunately is not able to be here this season."

Lincecum, who SF Gate described as "reclusive" since his playing days came to an end after the 2016 MLB season, also lost his brother, Sean, in 2018 at age 37.

The former Giant is the second pitcher in MLB history to throw multiple no-hitters against the same team. Lincecum, who was known for his aggressive throwing motion despite standing just 5-feet, 11 inches tall, no-hit the San Diego Padres in both the 2013 and 2014 seasons, according to Bleacher Report.