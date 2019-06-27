They’ll be there for you!

In a hilarious video released on Thursday, San Francisco Giants players Brandon Crawford, Joe Panik and Will Smith recreated the iconic Friends intro in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary later this year.

The athletes channel Friends characters Ross, Joey and Chandler, while their real-life other halves — Crawford’s wife Jalynne, Panik’s wife Brittany and Smith’s girlfriend, Taylor Dunagan — star as Phoebe, Rachel and Monica. (Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc played the characters in the ’90s show.)

In the clip, the group dances around to the sitcom’s theme song, “I’ll Be There For You.” According to the Sacramento Bee, the Giants even used the official couch and lamp from the Friends intro in their video.

Though the furniture and fountain stayed the same, the intro featured a new color scheme as the players and their significant others donned black and orange outfits in honor of the Giants’ colors.

According to the team, the video was shot on location at the Sonoma Mission Inn in honor of National Friendship Day, which is celebrated on August 4, and Friends‘ upcoming anniversary in September.

The video is also promoting the Giants’ upcoming “Friends Day” at San Francisco’s Oracle Park in August. According to the team’s website, fans who buy a ticket to the game will receive a Friends-themed coffee mug and T-shirt, and will have the opportunity to take photos with real props used in the ’90s sitcom.