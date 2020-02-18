San Francisco Giants Disinvite Aubrey Huff to World Series Reunion Over 'Unacceptable' Tweets

Image zoom Aubrey Huff Jason O. Watson/Getty

The San Francisco Giants have disinvited former first baseman Aubrey Huff from its upcoming 2010 World Series anniversary celebration, citing the retired player’s “unacceptable” Twitter comments.

The team said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that Huff, 43, was recently informed he would not be allowed to participate when the championship Giants reunite at Oracle Park on Aug. 16.

“Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series Championship reunion,” the statement read. “Our decision is not at all a reflection on his political views, but is based on the fact that Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”

Huff told The Athletic, which first reported the news, that he was “shocked” and “disappointed” by the decision.

Image zoom Aubrey Huff celebrates World Series win with teammates in 2010 MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty

“If it wasn’t for me, they wouldn’t be having a reunion,” he said. “But if they want to stick with their politically correct, progressive bulls—, that’s fine.”

Though the statement did not specify which tweets the team was referencing, Huff has made headlines in recent months for posts involving everything from his support of the Second Amendment to a tweet stating he wanted to kidnap Iranian women.

RELATED: All MLB Teams Will Expand Netting After Foul Balls Lead to Fan Death and Injuries

In November, the athlete shared a photo featuring himself holding a target covered in bullet holes while at a gun range with his sons.

“Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must. By the way most the head shots were theirs @NRA,” he wrote.

Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must. By the way most the head shots were theirs. @NRA @WatchChad #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/6xUsS7ciX3 — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

In January, Huff replied on Twitter to a user who said the U.S. should invade Iran and take their women.

“Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each,” Huff wrote in a since-deleted tweet, later backtracking with an additional tweet that said he was joking.

“Does nobody have a sense of humor anymore!? The way Iranian women are treated over there I simply wanted 2 say I’d go there 2 rescue them & bring them back 2 the states. And they would be so thankful 2 escape that hell that they’d fan me & feed me grapes. Never said rape!” he wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Boy With Cancer Who Took Picture With MLB Star Reunites With Him 13 Years Later as a Dodger

The Athletic reporter Andrew Baggarly wrote on Twitter that he’d spoken with Giants officials, who clarified that Huff’s banning had nothing to do with politics.

“They believe he has crossed the line when it comes to misogyny, vulgarity and common decency,” Baggarly wrote.

Despite the Giants’ claim that their decision was not politically motivated, Huff issued a lengthy Twitter statement and said that he’d been told by CEO Larry Baer three weeks ago that the board did not approve of his posts on the social media network or his support of President Donald Trump.

“My locker room humor on Twitter is meant to be satirical, and sarcastic,” he wrote. “And it was that type of humor that loosened up the clubhouse in 2010 for our charge at a World Series title. They loved it then, and it hasn’t changed. That’s not the issue. It’s politics.”

Huff wrote that he found the situation “very hypocritical,” considering Baer was involved in an incident in March in which he was caught on video in a physical altercation with his wife.

Baer was never charged with a crime, as the San Francisco district attorney’s office declined to file any charges against him, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

RELATED: Blue Jays Catcher Reese McGuire Arrested in Florida for Exposing Genitals

Huff wrote he believed the United States was under attack by a “society” “desperately trying to take away our 1st amendment, our freedom of speech, and our freedom of political association.”

He concluded his message by thanking the fans, writing that he still respected their right to express their political views even though he may not share them because they are “stupid.” He also included a “#MAGA2020” hashtag at the end.

Huff played with the Giants from 2010 to 2012, the latter of which was his final season with Major League Baseball. He batted .290 during the 2010 championship season, and hit 26 home runs.