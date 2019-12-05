San Francisco 49ers Suspend Radio Analyst After Comments About NFL Player’s ‘Dark Skin’

Image zoom Lamar Jackson Bryan Woolston/Getty

The San Francisco 49ers have suspended a radio analyst after he made racially insensitive remarks during an appearance on a local sports talk show.

On Monday, San Francisco 49ers’ radio analyst Tim Ryan said that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an in-game advantage because of his “dark skin color.”

“He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,” Ryan, 52, said during his weekly segment on KNBR radio station’s Murph and Mac morning show, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

He continued: “I mean, you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point, and if you’re a half step slow on him in terms of your vision, forget about it, he’s out of the gate.”

The 49ers said in a statement to PEOPLE that the team is “disappointed” in Ryan’s comments and that the situation “is not being taken lightly.”

“We are disappointed in Tim Ryan’s comments earlier this week and have suspended him for the upcoming game,” the statement read. “We hold Tim to a high standard as a representative of our organization and he must be more thoughtful with his words.”

RELATED: Former Cleveland Browns Player Jermaine Whitehead Apologizes for ‘Unacceptable’ Threatening Tweets

Image zoom Tim Ryan, 2012 Cindy Ord/Getty

The analyst will sit out the 49ers’ next matchup, which is against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

“Tim has expressed remorse in a public statement and has also done so with us privately,” the statement continued. “We know Tim as a man of high integrity and are confident he will grow and learn from this experience.”

The team said it contacted the Ravens on Wednesday to “extend our apologies.” A spokesperson from the Baltimore team confirmed to PEOPLE that the 49ers reached out to “explained what happened.”

RELATED: Former NFL Player George Atkinson III, 27, Dies 1 Year After Twin Brother’s Death by Suicide

Image zoom Lamar Jackson Rob Carr/Getty

RELATED: NFL’s Ryan Russell Shares Poetry & Dance Video with Boyfriend, Opens Up About Creating Art Together

Ryan — who played football for the University of Southern California before going pro as a defensive lineman for the Chicago Bears until he retired in the mid-’90s — appeared on the radio show to recap last Sunday’s game, which the 49ers lost to the Ravens, 17-20. He previously served as a TV sports analyst for Fox.

Issuing an apology, Ryan said he has “respect” for 22-year-old Jackson.

“I regret my choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game,” Ryan said in a statement. “Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly. I want to sincerely apologize to him and anyone else I offended.”

Raised in Pompano Beach, Florida, Jackson is currently in his second season with the NFL. He was awarded the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2016.