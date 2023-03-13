San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell Marries High School Sweetheart: 'Two Roads Merging into One'

The couple said "I do" in a romantic ceremony in Kentwood, Louisiana on Saturday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Emily Strohm
Published on March 13, 2023 03:07 PM
Elijah and Jasmine Mitchell Wedding
Photo: KLC Photography

Elijah Mitchell is married!

The San Francisco 49ers running back married his high school sweetheart, Jasmine LeJeune, in a romantic ceremony surrounded by friends and family on Saturday.

The couple tied the knot at The White Magnolia in Kentwood, Louisiana, a venue that left LeJeune "in awe," says the bride.

"The details of the chapel are something I always imagined since I was a little girl," she tells PEOPLE. "It matched everything I ever dreamed of."

Elijah and Jasmine Mitchell Wedding
KLC Photography

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Two hundred guests enjoyed a cocktail hour with charcuterie and live music before the ceremony, which boasted beautiful outdoor views that the couple envisioned for the event's "Southern romantic vibe," says LeJeune.

After dinner, the couple cut into their four-tier traditional wedding cake and hit the dance floor.

Elijah and Jasmine Mitchell Wedding
KLC Photography

For their first dance as a married couple, a live vocalist performed "That's What Love Is," by Alexandra Kay.

The reception included a memorial table, meant to honor and pay tribute to the very important family members who are not there with them on their special day.

To add an element of Southern tradition, guests participated in a money dance, where they offer up money to get in a dance with the couple.

Elijah and Jasmine Mitchell Wedding
KLC Photography

Mitchell married his bride in a custom-made navy suit by Men's Wearhouse with personalized Nike low dunks.

LeJeune walked down the aisle to a live vocalist singing Ruelle's "I Get To Love You" in a dress designed by Made With Love. Her jewelry was custom-designed by local jeweler Melancon's Abbeville. After the ceremony, she swapped her heels for a pair of Nike low dunks to match Mitchell on the dance floor.

Elijah and Jasmine Mitchell Wedding
KLC Photography

The couple incorporated a few personal details into the ceremony, including a handmade wooden cross made by LeJeune's father.

"The cross was handmade by the bride's father specifically for the ceremony to ensure that their three living and one late son were included with each point on the cross representing a child," says the couple's wedding planner.

LeJeune's father also made Mitchell's groom's cake, incorporating a fishing and hunting theme into the design to represent his favorite hobbies.

Mitchell and LeJeune share three sons, Emerson, Elliott and Eason, who were appointed ring bearers for their parents' nuptials.

Elijah and Jasmine Mitchell Wedding
KLC Photography

Getting married means "two roads are finally merging into one," the couple says.

"We have both grown and matured into adults together from high school sweethearts to where we are now. We have gone through so much and have become the best versions of ourselves together. So to officially become one, which is how it has felt for so long, is beautiful."

Related Articles
Raider's NFL player Maxx Crosby's wedding
Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby Marries Rachel Washburn in Romantic Nevada Ceremony
Erica-Vazquez-Bacardi_wedding
Rum Heiress Hilda Bacardi's Daughter Erica Marries in Epic Wedding at Walt Disney World: See All the Photos!
Image
When Heiresses Wed: A Look at Some of the Most Incredible Weddings Ever
Sheel Mohnot and Amruta Godbole, FIRST COMES LOVE, THEN COMES TACOS: MEET THE COUPLE SAYING “I DO” AT THE TACO BELL METAVERSE WEDDING
Couple Marries in Taco Bell 'Metaverse' Ceremony: 'Fun, Romantic and More Than a Little Weird'
Country Singer and 'The Voice' Alum Taryn Papa Marries Fiancé Brett Ehmen: 'We Have Each Other Forever'
Country Singer and 'The Voice' Alum Taryn Papa Marries Fiancé Brett Ehmen: 'We Have Each Other Forever'
San Francisco 49ers Tight End George Kittle (85) poses with his wife, Claire, before the NFL pro football game between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers on January 2, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
Who Is George Kittle's Wife? All About Claire Kittle
All the Delicious Details from Bubba Wallace's NYE Wedding https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203642124152201/f Credit: ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY
Every Photo From Bubba Wallace & Amanda Carter's New Year's Eve Wedding
Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson wedding EXCLUSIVE photos at Ritz Carlton Lake Oconee. Credit: Willett Photography
U.S. Women's Soccer Player Mallory Pugh Weds MLB's Dansby Swanson in 'Enchanted Forest' Ceremony!
Erica-Vazquez-Bacardi_wedding
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023
Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter wedding
Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina
Bresha Webb wedding. credit line – John and Joseph Photography
'Run the World' 's Bresha Webb Is Married! Inside Her 'Old Hollywood Glam' Wedding in Beverly Hills
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — In American Ceremony https://gallery.stanlophotography.com/Client-Downloads/Porsha-Simon-Wedding/ Credit: @stanlophotography
Porsha Williams' Stunning Wedding to Simon Guobadia: See the Photos
Jennifer Hart wedding
Country Artist Jennifer Hart Marries Musician Rob Ricotta in Nashville Ceremony – See the Photos
Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive
Soccer Star Paul Arriola Weds Akela Banuelos at Oceanside California Resort: 'It Was Magical'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
Samantha Farmer Photography is credit. Tiffany Maher Kyle
'SYTYCD' 's Tiffany Maher Marries Entrepreneur Kyle Spence in 'Elegant and Timeless' Ceremony