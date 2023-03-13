San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell Marries High School Sweetheart: 'Two Roads Merging into One'

Elijah Mitchell is married!

The San Francisco 49ers running back married his high school sweetheart, Jasmine LeJeune, in a romantic ceremony surrounded by friends and family on Saturday.

The couple tied the knot at The White Magnolia in Kentwood, Louisiana, a venue that left LeJeune "in awe," says the bride.

"The details of the chapel are something I always imagined since I was a little girl," she tells PEOPLE. "It matched everything I ever dreamed of."

Two hundred guests enjoyed a cocktail hour with charcuterie and live music before the ceremony, which boasted beautiful outdoor views that the couple envisioned for the event's "Southern romantic vibe," says LeJeune.

After dinner, the couple cut into their four-tier traditional wedding cake and hit the dance floor.

For their first dance as a married couple, a live vocalist performed "That's What Love Is," by Alexandra Kay.

The reception included a memorial table, meant to honor and pay tribute to the very important family members who are not there with them on their special day.

To add an element of Southern tradition, guests participated in a money dance, where they offer up money to get in a dance with the couple.

Mitchell married his bride in a custom-made navy suit by Men's Wearhouse with personalized Nike low dunks.

LeJeune walked down the aisle to a live vocalist singing Ruelle's "I Get To Love You" in a dress designed by Made With Love. Her jewelry was custom-designed by local jeweler Melancon's Abbeville. After the ceremony, she swapped her heels for a pair of Nike low dunks to match Mitchell on the dance floor.

The couple incorporated a few personal details into the ceremony, including a handmade wooden cross made by LeJeune's father.

"The cross was handmade by the bride's father specifically for the ceremony to ensure that their three living and one late son were included with each point on the cross representing a child," says the couple's wedding planner.

LeJeune's father also made Mitchell's groom's cake, incorporating a fishing and hunting theme into the design to represent his favorite hobbies.

Mitchell and LeJeune share three sons, Emerson, Elliott and Eason, who were appointed ring bearers for their parents' nuptials.

Getting married means "two roads are finally merging into one," the couple says.

"We have both grown and matured into adults together from high school sweethearts to where we are now. We have gone through so much and have become the best versions of ourselves together. So to officially become one, which is how it has felt for so long, is beautiful."