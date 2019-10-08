San Francisco 49ers Defensive Lineman D.J. Jones Proposes to Girlfriend on Sidelines Ahead of Game

Image zoom D.J. Jones and Kayla Fannin

Even before the Monday Night Football game finished, D.J. Jones had already won!

Ahead of his game against the Cleveland Browns, the San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman, 24, popped the question to his girlfriend Kayla Fannin on the sidelines of Levi’s Stadium.

In video footage captured by Bay Area Sports HQ, Jones can be pointing at something in the other direction for Fannin, 23, to look at. While her back was to the athlete, Jones then got down on one knee and adorably waited for Fannin to look back at him.

Of course, the Closet 38 owner was completely caught off guard by Jones’ sweet gesture and began to get emotional in the moment, as their friends and family excitedly cheered them on.

After collecting herself, Fannin happily said ‘yes’ to Jones before they hugged in a loving embrace.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman D.J. Jones proposed to his girlfriend Kayla Fannin on the sideline before tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/psxNZXDwrH — Bay Area Sports HQ (@BayAreaSportsHQ) October 7, 2019

The couple has been together for quite some time, with the first photo of Fannin appearing on Jones’ Instagram in June 2018.

Since then, Fannin has been Jones’ #1 fan, showing up to many of his football games and cheering on the athlete from the sidelines.

In July, as Jones began the 49ers training camp for the third consecutive season, Fannin dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her man.

“To the love of my life, my biggest supporter, my teddy bear, my everything; Training camp is finally here! I’m so proud of you and your accomplishments,” she wrote alongside a photo that featured her hugging Jones on a football field as he drank from his water bottle.

“I am so blessed to have such a humble but hungry man who adores me, I love you forever. ❤️#YEAR3 #niners #thatsallme #VETSTATUS” she added.

Image zoom D.J. Jones and Kayla Fannin DJ Jones Instagram

A former athlete at East Mississippi Community College and Ole Miss University, Jones was drafted to the 49ers in the sixth round of the NFL draft in 2017.

In his rookie season, Jones played in 9 games and registered 10 tackles, including a career-high of 4 tackles versus the Dallas Cowboys, according to his website.

Last year, Jones saw the field in 10 games and collected a career-high 16 tackles on the season.

As for this year, the 6’0″ defensive lineman has seen action in 3 games so far. He’s also accumulated 4 tackles for the 49ers, who enter Monday’s game with a 3-0 record on the season.