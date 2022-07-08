Padres Player Jurickson Profar Collapses on Field After Frightening Collision with Teammate

San Diego Padres player C.J. Abrams crashed into teammate Jurickson Profar while trying to catch a fly ball during a game on Thursday night

C.J. Abrams #77 of the San Diego Padres, right, collides with Jurickson Profar #10 as he makes a catch on a ball hit by Tommy La Stella #8 of the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game July 7, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Profar was injured on the play.

C.J. Abrams #77 of the San Diego Padres, right, collides with Jurickson Profar #10 as he makes a catch on a ball hit by Tommy La Stella #8 of the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game July 7, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Profar was injured on the play.

San Diego Padres player Jurickson Profar has been diagnosed with a concussion and cervical neck strain after he violently collided with a teammate on Thursday night.

In a tweet Friday, the team said 29-year-old Profar had been discharged from a local hospital and is "currently resting" following the incident, which took place during the Padres' game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park in San Diego.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Yahoo Sports, shortstop C.J. Abrams was attempting to catch a fly ball at the top of the fifth inning when he collided with Profar, who was playing left field.

Footage of the collision shows Abram's knee crashing into Profar's jaw as he dove for the ball. As Profar returned to his feet and began walking to the dugout, he collapsed on the field and was helped by teammates. He was then placed on a stretcher and taken to a hospital.

"It's awful, but he makes it easier on the fact that he's smiling. He's laying there smiling," Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters, per ESPN. "We get him up and all of a sudden he goes back down again, but it's just an awful feeling."

"Any time you put somebody on a stretcher like that, it's an awful feeling, but like I said just looking at him and the way he is and trying to make everybody feel okay about it with a smile on his face makes you feel a little bit better," he added.

Jurickson Profar #10 of the San Diego Padres plays during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies June 24, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Credit: Denis Poroy/Getty