San Diego Padres Player Jorge Mateo Tests Positive for COVID-19 as MLB Confirms 66 Total Cases

Team manager Jayce Tingler said Mateo was experiencing symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, but that his condition had begun to improve

Another player for the San Diego Padres has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the MLB marks the end of their mandatory intake screenings.

On Wednesday, just weeks before the MLB is scheduled to kick off their 60-game 2020 season, team manager Jayce Tingler announced that Jorge Mateo had tested positive for the virus during his intake screening, according to the Padres' website.

The 25-year-old infielder, who was recently traded to San Diego from Oakland — the MLB's first trade since the roster freeze was lifted — was reportedly experiencing symptoms of the virus that included a loss of taste and smell.

The team manager also noted that Mateo was currently self-isolating and that his symptoms had begun to improve. It was unclear when Mateo will return to the baseball diamond.

News of his diagnosis comes a week after fellow Padres player, Tommy Pham, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Like Mateo, Pham, 32, was tested during intake screening, according to the Padres' website. The outfielder currently remains asymptomatic and neither he nor Mateo had been in contact with any other members of the team, Tingler confirmed.

Jorge Mateo

The MLB confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday that the intake coronavirus testing had officially been completed with a confirmed 66 positive cases, among 58 players and eight club staff members.

Though they did not identify every player who tested positive, many teams have already come forward with that information.

Over the weekend, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed positive test results for infielder DJ LeMahieu and reliever Luis Cessa, according to ESPN.

Boone said that both players are at home and gave the team permission to release their status. LeMahieu, 31, was asymptomatic while Cessa, 28, had mild symptoms, Boone told the outlet.

Players from the Atlanta Braves also tested positive for COVID-19, including All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, reliever Will Smith, right-hander Touki Toussaint, and infielder Pete Kozma, according to the Associated Press.

From the Minnesota Twins, players who tested positive include: third baseman Miguel Sano, catcher Willians Astudillo, shortstop Nick Gordon and right-handed reliever Edwar Colin, according to CBS Sports.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez confirmed he tested positive for the virus during a call with ESPN reporters. Perez said he was asymptomatic and could play baseball today if needed.

Boston Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke confirmed to ESPN that left-handers Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez tested positive and were isolated from their teammates, while St. Louis Cardinals left-handers Ricardo Sanchez and Genesis Cabrera, and Cleveland Indians outfielder Delino DeShields also tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, four players from the Miami Marlins have tested positive, but their identities have yet to be publicly disclosed.

With over 50 players testing positive for COVID-19, many athletes have decided to opt out of the 2020 MLB season for health and safety reasons.

On Saturday, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price announced that he would not be playing in the upcoming season.

"After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family's health to not play this season," the 34-year-old wrote on Twitter. "I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I'm sorry I won't be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year."

Other players to opt-out include Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond, free agent Tyson Ross, Atlanta Braves pitcher Felix Hernandez, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake, Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross.

The 2020 MLB season is slated to begin later this month and end in September, while the postseason will end by October.