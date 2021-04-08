Olympic Karate Athlete Sakura Kokumai Was Target of Racist Rant While Training at Park: 'I Was Scared'

Sakura Kokumai, a 28-year-old Asian American martial artist with Team USA, said a man yelled racist insults at her as she trained at a park in Southern California.

The seven-time USA National Champion was at Grijalva Park in Orange, California, when a man began berating her in front of other guests in the area, where she was training for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo. She recorded the incident on her smartphone, which she posted to her Instagram page over the weekend.

"Couldn't stop thinking about what happened yesterday," Kokumai wrote in the post. "Still processing... Usually I like to keep my social media positive, but I realized that these issues needs to be addressed so we can protect each other."

"Yes what happened was horrible," she continued. "But I don't know which was worse, a stranger yelling and threatening to hurt me for no reason or people around me who witnessed everything and not doing a thing."

In the video, the man is seen shouting at Kokumai to "get away" from him and challenges her to "do something." He then calls her a "loser" and tells her to "go home."

"In that moment, I thought, 'gosh, this guy is just crazy.' But when I zoomed out I realized there were a lot of people at the park," Kokumai recalled in her post. "Yes, a [woman] did come up and asked if I was ok towards the end as it escalated... but for the longest time no one cared. People would walk by, some even smiled. And I didn't know what to do."

While she said the man did not use racial slurs at first, Kokumai heard him shout "Chinese" and "Sashimi" as he eventually drove away.

"Obviously I was scared," she told KTLA. "I think in the video you can see I was kind of laughing but at that moment, you really don't know what to do."

There has been an alarming spike in attacks on members of the Asian American community. A report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino found that hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by nearly 150 percent in 2020, despite hate crimes overall dropping by 7 percent.

"This could have happened to anyone, if it wasn't me, someone could've gotten hurt," Kokumai wrote on Instagram.