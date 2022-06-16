The 25-year-old NFL player developed an infection that ultimately led to the amputation

Saints Player Marcus Davenport Reveals Part of His Left Pinky Was Amputated: 'Happy to Be Alive'

Marcus Davenport #92 of the New Orleans Saints looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

Marcus Davenport is on the mend.

According to CBS Sports, the New Orleans Saints player told reporters on Wednesday that he had the top section of his left pinky amputated earlier this offseason.

Davenport originally tore ligaments in the finger back in 2016 while playing at the University of Texas-San Antonio. ESPN reported that he underwent multiple surgeries in 2021 to fix the issue.

The 25-year-old ultimately developed an infection after breaking a plate inserted into his finger this offseason, resulting in the need for three additional surgeries, the outlet added.

Doctors later decided to move forward with an amputation.

"You're looking at a nub," Davenport said during a press conference while holding his hand up, per the Associated Press.

"After all this, I'm just happy to be alive," he added. "I'm getting to know and be a part of the health care system way more, so I have a lot of appreciation."

Marcus Davenport #92 of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty

Alongside surgery for his finger, Davenport also underwent two other procedures for his right shoulder, according to USA Today.

The outlet said Davenport is sidelined from practices alongside teammates Taysom Hill and Payton Turner. However, New Orleans expects the trio to participate in training camp at the end of July.

Currently, Davenport said he has had conversations with his two boys, ages 4 and 2, about his injury and the bandages he must wear.

"They haven't really seen it yet," Davenport said, per Nola.com. "If anything, they're both, 'Bo-bo?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, daddy has a bo-bo. Come here, it's okay, though.' I don't have to tell them cool stories."