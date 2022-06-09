The ESPN host thanked friends and family for their support after the May 19 incident at the PGA Championship

ESPN Host Sage Steele Says She's Lucky to 'Still Be Here' After Being Struck in Head by Golf Ball

ESPN host Sage Steele returns to work after being struck in the face with golf ball

Sage Steele Says She's Lucky To Be Alive After Being Hit By Golf Ball

Sage Steele Says She's Lucky To Be Alive After Being Hit By Golf Ball

ESPN host Sage Steele returned to host SportsCenter on Wednesday for her first broadcast since she was struck in the head by a golf ball last month.

The 49-year-old was at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Oklahoma on May 19 when she was hit by an errant shot by 2021 U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm, USA Today reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I feel like the luckiest person in the world to still be here and be standing after that, which was three weeks ago tomorrow," Steele said during her ESPN return on Wednesday.

"It is amazing how quickly life can change," she said.

Steele also thanked co-host Matt Barrie, who she says remained by her side and helped her onto a stretcher.

"My teammate, my co-host, who was right there next to me when this whole damn thing happened," she said while fighting tears.

According to Steele, Barrie also traveled to the hospital with her.

"Even when I was at the lowest point of my life arguably, thank you for making me smile," she said to Barrie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the broadcast, Steele continued to express her gratitude to Barrie on Twitter.

"I tried so hard to not get emotional today," she wrote alongside the video.

"Love you @MattBarrie," she added. "I am forever grateful."

During Steele's return, Barrie said Steele took the hit "like a champ."

"Most people would've passed out," he said.

The ESPN host told viewers that her recovery still has "a long way to go," but she's grateful for the support throughout the process.