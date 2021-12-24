Elementary School Teacher Nails Unbelievable Basket to Win Her 3rd Grade Class a Hot Chocolate Party

Kathleen Fitzpatrick sank an unbelievable shot to score her entire third grade class a Monday morning hot chocolate party, and it was all captured on video

Kathleen Fitzpatrick is schooling her third-grade class on how to sink the long shots.

Fitzpatrick, an elementary school teacher at Holy Trinity School in Washington, D.C., told her kiddos that they'd get a hot chocolate party if she sank a long-range shot while playing basketball at school with them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Much to their surprise, Fitzpatrick, who goes by Miss Fitz at school, effortlessly did so, and the viral video of her shot and subsequent celebration has everyone's jaws on the floor.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick Kathleen Fitzpatrick | Credit: G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty

Speaking with ESPN's Sage Steele on Thursday, Fitzpatrick opened up about the triumphant moment that's been making the rounds online, telling the sportscaster, "I usually play basketball with them at recess, and I don't really take it lightly. I play as hard as I can."

Fitzpatrick went on to tell Steele that one Friday afternoon, she picked up a ball and told her third graders, "If I make this shot, we'll have hot chocolate on Monday as a class."

With an assist from a kid dressed in a reindeer costume, Fitzpatrick said, "I just launched it and it went in."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Georgetown teacher's incredible long-range shot wasn't just a fluke, though. Fitzgerald is actually a former Division I basketball player at Rutgers, which explains her excellent form and love for the game.

In addition to speaking with Steele, legendary basketball player Vince Carter surprised the former college athlete, and to say that Carter – who couldn't stop grinning ear-to-ear – was blown away by Fitzpatrick's talent may be the understatement of the year.

RELATED VIDEO: Friends Pull Off Amazing Basketball Trick Shot

"That was an amazing shot, and you know, we talk about pressure, you've been through pressure, we've seen that shot," Carter started, referring to her game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer while playing college ball, which was shown during her interview.

"But listen – tell me this: you're talking about pressure," the former NBA star continued. "You promised hot chocolate to these kids. Imagine you not making this shot and you having to hear it on Monday."

In addition to her awe-inspiring shot, Steele also praised Fitzpatrick for being a teacher and dealing with the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years, telling former D1 athlete that she "brought smiles to the faces of so many people that you've never met and probably never will meet" with her incredible basket.

"It's been so insane the last year-and-a-half," Fitzpatrick said, referring to kids having to quarantine or testing positive for COVID on almost a daily basis. "So just to have some fun, some laughter, some joy, and just forget about COVID for a few minutes has really been amazing."

Added Fitzpatrick of the Monday morning hot chocolate party: "It was awesome!"