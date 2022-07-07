New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Sets Multiple WNBA Records in Historic Game

The star guard — and mentee of the late Kobe Bryant — notched the league's first-ever triple-double while scoring more than 30 points

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty shoots the ball during the game against the Las Vegas Aces

Sabrina Ionescu is on fire!

The WNBA star guard, 24, set a slew of records in the New York Liberty's game Wednesday, including notching the league's first-ever triple-double while scoring 30 or more points.

Ionescu led the Liberty to a 116-107 win over the Las Vegas Aces and finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

​​"I'm just trying to be the best that I can every time I step out on the floor," she told ESPN. "It's me versus me. I'm trying to get better and continue to learn from all the situations that I've been put in."

Among other records the former Oregon college basketball standout logged in the historic game include matching Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker's current record (which she set last month, according to The Athletic) for most all-time career triple-doubles at three. Ionescu has recorded two this season and had one last year.

The baller also became the second player in WNBA and NBA history to record a triple-double with at least 30 points, commit zero turnovers and shoot at least 75% from the field, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. (Ionescu shot nearly 77% Wednesday night, including making 7-out-of-8 three-pointers.)

The only other player to do so? Reigning two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

It's something that not even Ionescu's mentor, the late Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, was able to achieve.

Sabrina Ionescu; Kobe Bryant Sabrina Ionescu and Kobe Bryant | Credit: Travis Bell/NBAE via Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The two first met when the NBA superstar, who died in a helicopter accident in Jan. 2020 along with his daughter Gianna, took Gianna to see Ionescu play in college, according to NBC Sports.

Soon after, the Bryants and Ionescu became close, with Kobe texting the "triple-double queen" of college basketball after every game.

"The mentorship was awesome," Ionescu told the network. "We got to become really, really close friends. We talked a few times a week. We talked really about everything whether it was basketball, his family, my basketball. Really, the conversation took us wherever we really wanted."

After Bryant's death, Ionescu spoke at his memorial service at Staples Center, and spoke out about his influence on her, and her game, saying Bryant "believed in me more than I believed in myself."