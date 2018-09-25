Tiger Woods Sets His Sights on Another Win: What to Know About the Upcoming Ryder Cup

Less than two days after winning his 80th PGA Tour title, Tiger Woods is back in action, this time at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Woods, 42, is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2012, marking his 8th Ryder Cup. He previously played on just one winning U.S. team, back in 1999.

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming cup, and Woods’ chances.

What is the Ryder Cup?

The biennial tournament features the best-selected players on teams representing Europe and the United States.

There are 28 matches across five match-play sessions. Winning a match earns one point, and whichever team reaches 14½ points first wins the Ryder Cup.

When and where is the Ryder Cup?

The golf tournament will occur for three days between Sept. 28-30. This year, it takes place in France for the first time in the history of the event, with golfers teeing off at Le Golf National, Guyancourt.

Phil Mickelson Frank Franklin II/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Who will be competing?

The U.S. team of 12 players is looking to end 25 years of defeat in Ryder Cups played on European turf.

Woods’ teammates include Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson.

Also playing is Woods’ longtime adversary Phil Mickelson, who in August announced his much-discussed $9 million winner-take-all match against the athlete for this Thanksgiving weekend.

I just played with Tiger today and it is the best I’ve ever seen him swing the club. It is so on plane and solid. I’ll be asking for a shot a side for our Thanksgiving match. I doubt I’ll get it though. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 25, 2018

“We haven’t done well. The year that we won in 2008 I had reconstruction knee surgery after the U.S. Open and I didn’t play,” Woods told reporters on Tuesday. “And I was a vice-captain in 2016, but it’s different being a player. My overall Ryder Cup record, not having won as a player since 1999, is something that hopefully we can change. We haven’t won as a U.S. squad here in 25 years on foreign soil, so hopefully, that will change this week, as well.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tiger Woods Wins Tour Championship, His First Tournament Win Since 2013

Meanwhile, on the European team is: Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose.

The teams are led by U.S. captain Jim Furyk, and Europe captain Thomas Bjorn.

Will celebrities be in attendance?

Famous golf fans are expected to cheer on their favorite players. Singer Niall Horan and actor Jamie Dornan will be rooting for the European team. In addition, the pair participated in the 10-hole celebrity match that included singer Nick Jonas, actors Samuel L. Jackson and Kurt Russell, Olympian Michael Phelps, surfer Kelly Slater and former United States Secretary of State Dr. Condoleezza Rice.

Morning Paris . Great to be in town for the @rydercup . Can’t wait to represent @RyderCupEurope this afternoon with my pal Jamie Dornan . 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 25, 2018

Hear from the stars of the #RyderCupCelebMatch ahead of Europe vs USA tomorrow pic.twitter.com/bzmBKENzYy — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2018

How can I watch?

The event will also be streamed live on RyderCup.com. Check your local listings.