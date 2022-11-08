Ryan Turell Makes G League Debut, Hopes to Become First Orthodox Jewish Player in the NBA

Turell played wearing a custom Detroit-branded yarmulke to cover his head throughout Monday night's game

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on November 8, 2022 04:52 PM
ryan Turell #7 of the Motor City Cruise leaves the court after a game against the Windy City Bulls on November 7, 2022
Photo: Allison Farrand/NBAE via Getty

Ryan Turell has his eyes set on becoming the first Orthodox Jew to play in the NBA.

The 22-year-old made his professional debut on Monday night when Detroit's G-League basketball team, the Motor City Cruise, took on Chicago's Windy City Bulls.

If the California native does get drafted into the NBA, he will be the first Orthodox Jewish player in the league. (The Cruise are a minor-league affiliate of the Detroit Pistons.)

During the game, Turell wore a custom Detroit-branded yarmulke to cover his head, a standard practice among the Orthodox Jewish community.

Turell came off the bench, and according to local Detroit outlet Piston Powered, fans in attendance cheered and applauded as he took the floor.

The young athlete attended Yeshiva University, where he averaged 27 points per game, before signing with the Detroit minor-league basketball team, per ESPN.

ryan Turell #7 of the Motor City Cruise leaves the court after a game against the Windy City Bulls on November 7, 2022
Allison Farrand/NBAE via Getty

A recent interview Turell gave to Forward.com highlighted how he continues to practice his religion during the season. According to the outlet, Turell doesn't drive, cook, or use a phone during Shabbat, Judaism's day of rest.

The athlete's father told the outlet that their family "could not be more thankful" to the Detroit team, who he said has been extremely helpful in accommodating religious practices.

"The Pistons/Cruise organization has been amazing in every aspect of not only respecting Ryan's religious followings, but helping enable it in the most accommodating way," Brad Turell said.

According to Pistons Powered, the Motor City Cruise drafted Turell with the 27th pick in the 2022 G-League draft.

Turell and the Motor City Cruise will meet Wisconsin's G-League team on Nov. 11 at home in Detroit.

