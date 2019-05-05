NFL Star Ryan Shazier Dances at His Wedding Over a Year After Severe Spinal Cord Injury

Ryan Shazier is celebrating — in a big way!

The NFL star, who is a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, danced at his own wedding after saying his “I do’s” to bride Michelle Rodriguez in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening.

In a video shared on Twitter, Shazier, 26, can be seen smiling and waving his arms in the air as the couple danced to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan.

The newlyweds, who share 3-month-old son Lyon, also happily cut their multi-tiered wedding cake together with Shazier standing strong alongside Rodriguez. (Shazier is also dad to son Ryan Jr from a previous relationship.)

Along with his Steelers teammates, actors Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were also in attendance.

On December 4, 2017, Shazier was involved in a head-on hit while attempting to tackle a Cincinnati Bengals player. Immediately following the collision, Shazier collapsed on the field and placed his hand on the middle of his back, and though he was capable of rolling to his side, he wasn’t able to move his legs.

Tests revealed that Shazier experienced a spinal contusion and he underwent a stabilization surgery two days after the incident. Doctors were uncertain if he would ever walk again.

After rehab and physical therapy, Shazier celebrated his release from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in February 2018.

This is not the first time Shazier has inspired fans and colleagues with his determination and drive.

In April, during the first night of the 2018 NFL Draft, Shazier left the NFL world in awe when he walked across the stage while accompanied by his now-wife. The crowd at AT&T Stadium erupted in applause at the heartwarming sight of Shazier walking on his own. For many fans, it was their first time seeing him since that night in December.

During a talk with NFL.com, Shazier made clear that he not only wants to play football in the league once again, but he wants to aim for the Hall of Fame.

“My end goal is to allow the Lord to let me come back and play at the high level that I was before,” Shazier told NFL.com. “Every day I try to get better. I strive for the Hall of Fame and I was doing that through this year, the whole time I was playing. And I still do that while I’m doing rehab.”

Shazier added, “I know it’s still a possibility. I have the Lord and he has my back and I constantly feel I’m going to come back and play football.”