Ryan Reynolds Tells Wrexham's Ollie Palmer to 'Put a F--king Shirt on' When Talking to Blake Lively

The Wrexham FC co-owner told Palmer to "come back out like a gentleman" when his wife greets the team

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 12:55 PM
Ryan Reynold, Ollie Palmer, Blake Lively
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images;Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds has a major rule for the players on Wrexham FC: Put a shirt on when you're talking to his wife Blake Lively.

During an appearance on the Fearless in Devotion podcast, the co-owner of Wrexham's football club, 46, said one player on the team in particular is always greeting his wife without a full outfit on — striker Ollie Palmer.

"Every time we've come as a family and stuff, we'll walk down to the locker room, and Ollie's the first guy that walks out of that dressing room completely shirtless to have a conversation with my wife," Reynolds said.

"I'm always like, 'Ollie, put a f--king shirt on and come back out like a gentleman.'"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqSkDauuftz/ Verified Two unbelievable days of Wrexham football. Nearly 20,000 people passed through the gates of the Racecourse Ground. @wrexham_afc won — but the main event was @wrexhamafcwomen winning it all and hoisting the big shiny trophy. These women played their guts out and @robmcelhenney and I couldn’t be prouder or more choked up. 2d
Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Aside from creating problems with his shirtless habit, Palmer, 31, has become close with owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Later in the podcast, Reynolds said the Wrexham striker is "one of the best guys we know."

Palmer spoke with PEOPLE about his relationship with the owners in November. "I've had good owners and bad owners and nasty owners," explained Palmer, who said he has "a really good personal relationship" with Reynolds, and that the two "speak a lot."

"I've never had owners that are this passionate and this involved with the football club, with the community, and what they're doing for everyone."

While filming their FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, Palmer said he could "see [their passion] behind the cameras, which makes it so authentic, and it really is so genuine."

Wrexham Football Club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds watch their team during the Vanarama National League fixture between Wrexham and Notts County at The Racecourse Ground on April 10, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
From left: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty

Palmer added that McElhenney and Reynolds "have really fallen in love with the town, the community, the football club, and the players."

Both McElhenney and Reynolds have been "so kind" and "so invested," which Palmer told PEOPLE "definitely helps the players" on-field performance.

"When you've got owners on top like them, you want to run through more bricks for them," Palmer said, speaking metaphorically. "So, from a playing point of view, it definitely helps the players. But, also, I see them as completely normal people now."

