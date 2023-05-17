Ryan Reynolds Tells Wrexham's Ollie Palmer to 'Put a F--king Shirt on' When Talking to Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has a major rule for the players on Wrexham FC: Put a shirt on when you're talking to his wife Blake Lively.

During an appearance on the Fearless in Devotion podcast, the co-owner of Wrexham's football club, 46, said one player on the team in particular is always greeting his wife without a full outfit on — striker Ollie Palmer.

"Every time we've come as a family and stuff, we'll walk down to the locker room, and Ollie's the first guy that walks out of that dressing room completely shirtless to have a conversation with my wife," Reynolds said.

"I'm always like, 'Ollie, put a f--king shirt on and come back out like a gentleman.'"

Aside from creating problems with his shirtless habit, Palmer, 31, has become close with owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Later in the podcast, Reynolds said the Wrexham striker is "one of the best guys we know."

Palmer spoke with PEOPLE about his relationship with the owners in November. "I've had good owners and bad owners and nasty owners," explained Palmer, who said he has "a really good personal relationship" with Reynolds, and that the two "speak a lot."

"I've never had owners that are this passionate and this involved with the football club, with the community, and what they're doing for everyone."

While filming their FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, Palmer said he could "see [their passion] behind the cameras, which makes it so authentic, and it really is so genuine."

Palmer added that McElhenney and Reynolds "have really fallen in love with the town, the community, the football club, and the players."

Both McElhenney and Reynolds have been "so kind" and "so invested," which Palmer told PEOPLE "definitely helps the players" on-field performance.

"When you've got owners on top like them, you want to run through more bricks for them," Palmer said, speaking metaphorically. "So, from a playing point of view, it definitely helps the players. But, also, I see them as completely normal people now."