Ryan Reynolds Reveals the 'Pure Magic' Behind Chris Noth's Surprise Peloton Ad After And Just Like That… Twist

Ryan Reynolds knows how to ride a pop culture moment!

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That...

Reynolds spoke to AdWeek on Monday about his whirlwind 48 hours putting together an ad responding to the sudden death of Mr. Big (a.k.a. John James Preston) after his 1,000th Peloton ride.

The fitness company itself had already responded to the uproar over the Big twist, citing the character's "extravagant lifestyle" as a reason for his heart attack at the end of the And Just Like That... premiere, but clearly Reynolds believed he could take the buzzy moment to the next level — and Peloton agreed!

In "Unspoiler Alert," Mr. Big is revealed to be alive and cozying up to famed Peloton personality Jess King, who played a fictional instructor named Allegra in And Just Like That. He asks her, "Should we take another ride? Life's too short not to," and then Reynolds shares the cardiovascular benefits of cycling in voice-over.

When it came to producing the spot in such a short amount of time, Reynolds told AdWeek, "A lot of credit here goes to Dara [Treseder, Peloton's Head of Global Marketing]. We've been talking to her for the past few weeks generally and when the episode hit, she reached out immediately. Luckily, we have some experience doing this so the rest — over the last 48 hours — is history."

The actor, 45, also credited Noth, 67, for "diving into this blind and making pure magic" with Reynolds' company Maximum Effort, which took the concept from start to finish over the weekend.