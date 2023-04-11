Ryan Reynolds Says Big Wrexham FC Win Was Almost as Good as 'the Birth of My Kids'

Wrexham's "dramatic" win — on a last-second save by goalie Ben Foster — puts them one step closer to the team's first league promotion in more than a decade

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 01:03 PM
Wrexham Football Club owner Ryan Reynolds celebrates the 3-2 victory during the Vanarama National League fixture between Wrexham and Notts County at The Racecourse Ground on April 10, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty

Ryan Reynolds called Wrexham's dramatic 3-2 win over Notts County on Monday "the most dramatic thing I've ever seen in my life."

The soccer team, owned by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney, won the game on a last-second save by goaltender Ben Foster in a moment described by sports publications around the world as "epic" and something ripped straight out of "Hollywood."

The nail-biting win put Wrexham firmly into first place with just four games remaining in its season, needing a top-place finish in order to get promoted to English football's next highest league, according to CNN.

"Aside from the birth of my kids, this day was up there for me, emotionally," Reynolds, who has four kids with wife Blake Lively, told The Athletic after the game. "Everything about this sport and the way the sport is handled here, with the pyramid system — promotion and relegation — that creates stakes like nothing else."

Wrexham owners, Ryan Reynolds (L) and Rob McElhenney (R) during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Notts County at the Glyndr University Racecourse Stadium, Wrexham on Monday 10th April 2023.
From left: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty

The drama began early in the second half when back-to-back goals from strikers Paul Mullin and Jacob Mendy put Wrexham on top 2-1. After Notts County tied the game, Wrexham's Elliot Lee put the storybook football club on top in the 78th minute when he scored on a defensive error and went sliding on his knees in front of the frenzied crowd to celebrate the goal.

Then Foster's moment came. The former Manchester United goalie — who recently came out of retirement to aid Reynold's squad after their starting goalie got injured — dove to his right and barely got his hand on a penalty shot, securing the win as his team mobbed him in front of the net.

"The owners came in afterwards and they were buzzing," Foster told The Athletic. "I got a kiss on the lips from Rob. Fully on the lips. And Ryan called me a 'double-handsome bastard'. I'll take that all day long from someone like Ryan, who is so handsome himself."

McElhenney tweeted after the game: "I can't believe there was a time when I thought football was boring."

Wrexham Football Club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds watch their team during the Vanarama National League fixture between Wrexham and Notts County at The Racecourse Ground on April 10, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
From left: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reynolds, 46, and McElhenney, 45, bought the team in 2021, and their now-famous ownership became the subject of the FX's 2022 documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

The club is currently in the fifth English football division and vying for a promotion into the country's top-four leagues, which is known as the Football League. Wrexham has been relegated outside the top-four leagues since 2008 after 87-straight years competing in the Football League.

The third oldest football club in the world, Wrexham is now one step closer to returning to the fourth division on the heels of Foster's save.

Foster told The Athletic that Reynolds and McElhenney "were over the moon" after Monday's match.

"To be honest, they are probably like the rest of us, worn out and tired," he said. "But it's great to see how much it means to Rob and Ryan."

Related Articles
Cody Ware during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race media day, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla NASCAR Daytona 500 Media Day Auto Racing, Daytona Beach, United States - 15 Feb 2023
NASCAR Suspends Driver Cody Ware Following Arrest on Assault and Strangulation Charges
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: The pet lovers behind ACANA® Pet Food announce collaboration with Jess Sims to support successful pet adoptions as part of Forever Project on August 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Champion Petfoods)
Peloton's Jess Sims on Why She's Not Afraid to 'Live Out Loud' and 'Take Up Space' (Exclusive)
Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins Was 'Drugged' on the Night of His Death, His Widow Claims in Lawsuit
Sprint Car Driver Justin Owens Dead at 26 After Massive Crash at National Championship. Credit: Josh James/USAC
Sprint Car Driver Justin Owen Dead at 26 After Massive Crash at National Championship
Punkie Johnson playing LSU's Angel Reese on SNL
Punkie Johnson Portrays LSU Star Angel Reese In 'SNL' Sketch: 'I'm a Big Deal Now'
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 10: Kyle Anderson #5 celebrates a dunk by Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on March 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Nets defeated the Timberwolves 124-123 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
NBA Star Rudy Gobert Apologizes After Punching Teammate Mid-Game: 'Emotions Got The Best of Me'
Jon Rahm of Spain speaks during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
Jon Rahm Makes Golf History With Dominating Masters Victory: 'We All Dream of Things Like This'
Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the eighth green during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
Tiger Woods Withdraws from 2023 Masters Tournament Due to Foot Injury: 'I Am Disappointed'
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Mother Donna Kelce (C) gives cookies to her son's Jason Kelce (L) #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce (R) #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch at Footprint Center on February 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Travis and Jason Kelce's Mom Donna Makes It into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Garrett Mitchell and his wife Haley Cruse
Brewers Rookie Says He Plays Better When His Wife Isn't There — So She Roasts Him on Twitter
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Course officials look over fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Large Tree Falls Near Spectators at the 2023 Masters Tournament: 'It Was So Scary'
Gabby Thomas publicity
Olympian Gabby Thomas Is Doing 'Everything I Can' to Get a Gold Medal in Paris — Including Sleeping a Lot
Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia
Tiger Woods Says He's Dealing with 'Constant' Pain as He Tries to Compete in the 2023 Masters
Jon Rahm and girlfriend Kelley Cahill at the DP World Tour Championship on November 19, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Who Is Jon Rahm's Wife? All About Kelley Cahill
Wrestlemania
WWE Apologizes for Using an Image of Auschwitz Concentration Camp in WrestleMania Promo
Bubba Watson poses with wife Angie and children Dakota and Caleb after winning the Northern Trust Open at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2016 in Pacific Palisades, California
Who Is Bubba Watson's Wife? All About Angie Watson