Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively Helped Him See 'the Blind Spots' Before Buying Wrexham FC

Ryan Reynolds is admitting that he was a bit more upfront with wife Blake Lively about his plans to buy part of a soccer team than he previously claimed.

During an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, alongside his friend and team co-owner actor Rob McElhenney, Reynolds, 45, was asked about how his family reacted to their decision to purchase Wales' Wrexham football club.

"First off, let's back the truck up — I would not just buy a team and then tell my wife," Reynolds said.

"I don't make unilateral decisions on milk," he joked of life with Lively, his wife of 10 years. "So, no, we talked about it, she saw some of the things — the blind spots — that I didn't see, and I saw some of the other blind spots."

Reynolds has previously spoken about how Lively, 35, responded to the idea that he would take on this venture, which is the focus of the new docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August, Reynolds said that the Gossip Girl alum had to warm up to the idea.

"I promise I consult my wife before putting pants on," Reynolds joked, after he said in a previous interview that Lively was not thrilled with the idea when he announced he was buying a soccer club. But after Lively made a trip to Wales and saw the team in action, Reynolds said, she now gets it.

"She's actually more obsessed with Wrexham than I am," he said.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. GMA

"We were laying in bed after the Wembley match and she's like, 'I'm now as obsessed if not more than you are with this club and this community and this town and everything it represents and where it can go,' " he said. "She's as obsessed as I am, she's already looking at the schedule throughout the year wondering which matches she can attend so it's pretty great."

"It wasn't even a particularly riveting match," Reynolds continued. "We lost one one-nil, it wasn't the outcome we wanted. [But] we've got Beckham, Will [Ferrell] is there, it's just — the atmosphere at Wembley is electric, and you talk to some of these players, and they said their whole lives could go by as a professional athlete, and never enter that stadium, so, it's massively a revered moment."

On GMA, McElhenney, 45, said that his family was a bit easier to convince, and just told him "sure!"

"I spoke with my wife about it before we really made the decision to move forward and she was very excited," McElhenney said. "She knew it was my dream."

In May, Reynolds and Lively were spotted with McElhenney as they cheered for their team on the sidelines at Wembley Stadium in London. Though Wrexham lost 1-0 to Bromley, the group appeared to be all smiles during the afternoon outing.

Welcome to Wrexham premiered August 24 on FX.