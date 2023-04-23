Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Soccer Team Promoted to the English Football League

"This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth," Reynolds said of the team's recent victory and promotion news

By
Published on April 23, 2023 02:13 PM
RYAN REYNOLDS, ROB MCELHENNEY
Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's scored a huge goal over the weekend when their Welsh soccer team secured promotion to the English Football League.

The move occurred Saturday when the Hollywood duo's Wrexham Association Football Club moved up into the English Football League for the first time in more than a decade.

"Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I'm still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @wrexham_afc ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️," the Deadpool star said on Instagram among a slew of photos celebrating after Wrexham defeated Boreham Wood by 3 to 1.

"Smoke must've gotten into my eyes," McElhenney said on Instagram Story of his emotional reaction to the win and promotion news.

Reynolds, 46, and McElhenney, 45, bought the team in 2021, and their now-famous ownership became the subject of the FX's 2022 documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

Wrexham Football Club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds watch their team during the Vanarama National League fixture between Wrexham and Notts County at The Racecourse Ground on April 10, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
From left: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty

Although a Welsh team, Wrexham plays in the English soccer league. Next season, with the promotion, the club will compete in League Two, the fourth and lowest division of England's main professional soccer system, according to NBC News.

Prior to promotion, the club was in the fifth English football division. Wrexham has been relegated outside the top-four leagues since 2008 after 87 straight years competing in the Football League.

