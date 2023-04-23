Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Soccer Team Promoted to the English Football League

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's scored a huge goal over the weekend when their Welsh soccer team secured promotion to the English Football League.

The move occurred Saturday when the Hollywood duo's Wrexham Association Football Club moved up into the English Football League for the first time in more than a decade.

"Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I'm still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @wrexham_afc ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️," the Deadpool star said on Instagram among a slew of photos celebrating after Wrexham defeated Boreham Wood by 3 to 1.

"Smoke must've gotten into my eyes," McElhenney said on Instagram Story of his emotional reaction to the win and promotion news.

Reynolds, 46, and McElhenney, 45, bought the team in 2021, and their now-famous ownership became the subject of the FX's 2022 documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

From left: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty

Although a Welsh team, Wrexham plays in the English soccer league. Next season, with the promotion, the club will compete in League Two, the fourth and lowest division of England's main professional soccer system, according to NBC News.

Prior to promotion, the club was in the fifth English football division. Wrexham has been relegated outside the top-four leagues since 2008 after 87 straight years competing in the Football League.