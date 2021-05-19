The forthcoming series — titled Welcome to Wrexham — was already given a two-season order

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Ownership of Welsh Soccer Club Will Be Subject of New Series

From Hollywood to Wales!

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's purchase of a Welsh soccer club will be the focus of a documentary series for FX, the network announced on Tuesday.

Titled Welcome to Wrexham, the forthcoming project will follow the actors' acquisition of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC, as well as the lives of the residents of the small town in Wales. A two-season order has been placed for the FX series.

Produced by Broadwalk Pictures, McElhenney and Reynolds, both 44, will serve as executive producers, alongside Nick Frenkel and John Henion. A premiere date has not yet be announced.

The pair teased the news in a video shared on social media, in which they talk about the forthcoming project while standing beside a Welsh translator, who is less than enthused about translating for the two stars.

"Rob McElhenney has been an all star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the 'Red Dragons' in the docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham," Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club," he added.

Back in September, it was first revealed that the Deadpool star and the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator made a joint bid to invest in the team.

Wrexham, which is the third-oldest professional soccer team in the world, was previously owned by its fans through the Wrexham Supporters Trust. It had been supporter-owned since 2011.

Later in February, McElhenney and Reynolds were confirmed as owners. In a joint statement, the pair said, "It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC."