Ryan Reynolds Explains How to Pronounce Rob McElhenney's Name in Hilarious Birthday Tribute

By
Published on April 15, 2023 03:48 PM

Ryan Reynolds celebrated Rob McElhenney's birthday through song — explaining how to pronounce the last name of his fellow actor and business partner.

In honor of his Wrexham A.F.C. co-chairman's 46th birthday, the Deadpool star uploaded a hilarious video of the musical chant on YouTube and Twitter.

"A birthday card might've been easier. Happy birthday, @rmcelhenney," Reynolds, 46, wrote.

The special birthday tribute begins with Reynolds singing to a piano melody, "Sure, he's got a pretty face that people know they know. They think they recognize him from his big-time TV show."

"But despite the accolades, despite the load of fame, one thing they do not know is how to spell their name," he continued on the mic. "Pronouncing all those N's and E's and H's can perplex 'em, so here's a little birthday gift from all your mates in Wrexham."

As Ryan croons, "It's McElhenney," clips of the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and prominent figures mispronouncing his last name are inter-spliced throughout the video.

The song then launches into an Irish jig-like chant in a pub, explaining, "First, it's Mack-le like a tackle when we take 'em to the ground. Then Henney, like the penny that he's in for with the pound."

Among the star-studded help Reynolds enlisted for the video included McElhenney's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia castmates, most notably his wife, Kaitlin Olson.

The catchy chant ends with a tally point added to the chalkboard under Reynold's initials, making the score 2-1 for Reynolds and McElhenney.

"Would be a real shame if this became a Wrexham AFC Racecourse chant," Reynolds wrote.

McElhenney responded to the video, tweeting, "This is…. I mean… I don't…. Wow."

When asked by a Twitter user if they spotted EGOT-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul in the video, Reynolds responded, "Yes! This is the genius work of @benjpasek and @heyitsjustin (more on them later, though…)"

Reynolds posted a photo of him belting alongside the composing duo on his Instagram Story, writing, "I can't believe I'm friends with people this talented. I can't believe I also get to work with them. Thank you, Justin Paul and Benj Pasek for making this song, SING."

He also revealed that he sought some vocal guidance from Barenaked Ladies singer Steven Page. "Coincidentally, I tore my voice to shreds during Wrexham's Monday match and spoke to @stevenpage for advice. He gave me some good tips!" Reynolds tweeted.

The Spirited actor also shared some behind-the-scenes shots of him recording the song as well as crediting the band members and singers involved on his Instagram Story.

Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham A.F.C. in 2020, and their now-famous ownership of the Welsh soccer team became the subject of the FX's 2022 documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

For McElhenney's 45th birthday last year, Reynolds made a YouTube video where he unveiled a urinal at Wrexham's stadium in his co-chairman's honor.

McElhenney extended the favor for Reynolds's 46th birthday last October when he debuted the "Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Blimp" — a red blimp with Reynolds' face as his Deadpool character without a mask.

