Ryan Reynolds Says He 'Choked Up' Fulfilling Wrexham Fan's Dying Wish To Meet Him  

"He is an exceptional person and his family is wonderful,” the Deadpool actor told the BBC after meeting with Jay Fear, 45, who has terminal appendix cancer

Published on April 24, 2023 09:56 AM
WREXHAM, WALES - APRIL 22: Wrexham Football Club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds arrive ahead of the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty

Ryan Reynolds is continuing to change people's lives through his co-ownership of Wrexham Association Football Club.

On Saturday, the Deadpool star met with Wrexham fan Jay Fear, 45, who has terminal appendix cancer and wanted to meet Reynolds as his dying wish, the BBC reported.

"It was amazing to meet Jay. I wonder if I'd have the same unwavering joy if our roles were reversed," Reynolds told the BBC after the 20-minute meeting, where Fear and his family spent 20 minutes talking with him about Deadpool and their shared love of the Wrexham soccer team.

"He is an exceptional person and his family is wonderful," the actor, 46, added about meeting Fear at Wrexham's Racecourse Stadium — where the team co-owned by Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, won promotion to the English Football League for the first time in more than a decade.

"I got a little choked up talking to him and feeling how much his kids and wife are going to miss him," added Reynolds emotionally.

Wrexham Football Club owner Ryan Reynolds celebrates the 3-2 victory during the Vanarama National League fixture between Wrexham and Notts County at The Racecourse Ground on April 10, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
Ryan Reynolds. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty

During the meeting, the actor-turned-entrepreneur also invited Fear to the set of Deadpool 3 in London.

"They always say you should never meet your idol and this guy is definitely an exception to that," Fear told BBC 5 Live's Sunday Breakfast. "He made me feel welcome and spent time with wife and kids as well."

"People might think this whole thing was for me," he told the BBC. "Actually, this is for [my family] because they are the ones that are going to remember what happened for the rest of their lives.

"I just hope this is a core memory that they'll never forget," Fear added.

In addition to meeting Reynolds, Fear also got to see Wrexham secure promotion to the Football League after a nervous 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

"Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I'm still somewhere between giggling and sobbing," Reynolds said on Instagram Sunday among a slew of photos celebrating the success of his team, which is featured in the hit FX documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

"You're now an honorary Welsh boyo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿," replied Welsh acting legend Sir Anthony Hopkins, 85.

"Smoke must've gotten into my eyes," McElhenney added of his own emotional reaction to the win.

Reynolds and McElhenney, 45, bought the team in 2021. Although Wrexham is in Wales, the team plays in the English soccer league. Following its promotion on Saturday, the club will compete in League Two, the fourth and lowest division of England's professional soccer system.

Prior to this, Wrexham was in the fifth English football division, known as the National League. Despite being the third oldest professional soccer team in the world (founded in 1864), the club has played outside of the top-four English soccer leagues since 2008.

