Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Wrexham AFC's Promotion on 'Bonkers' Parade Bus: 'Unforgettable Evening'

The Deadpool star's Welsh soccer team, which he co-owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently secured promotion to the English Football League

By
Published on May 2, 2023 11:11 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Crwen0XMbvD/?img_index=3 Verified The first Tuesday in May. What an unforgettable evening in Wrexham celebrating both @wrexham_afc and @wrexhamafcwomen gaining promotion and winning their leagues. BONKERS ⚔️❤️⚔️ Edited · 2h
Photo: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Ryan Reynolds is celebrating with the Wrexham AFC players.

The Deadpool star and co-owner of the Welsh soccer team shared footage of his celebration with the men's and women's teams as they celebrated their promotion to the English Football League while on a parade bus on Tuesday.

The men's team was also celebrating their National League title win, according to The Guardian. The women's team also gained promotion to the Genero Adran Premier after their final playoff win, the outlet reported.

Reynolds' Instagram carousel included selfies with the athletes and his co-owner Rob McElhenney as well as videos of the streets crowded with enthusiastic Wrexham AFC fans along the 3.5-mile route in the north Wales city, according to The Guardian.

Reynolds, 46, captioned his Instagram post, "The first Tuesday in May. What an unforgettable evening in Wrexham celebrating both @wrexham_afc and @wrexhamafcwomen gaining promotion and winning their leagues. BONKERS ⚔️❤️⚔️."

Reynolds and McElhenney, 45, both expressed their joy over the news on Instagram in late April.

"Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I'm still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @wrexham_afc ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️," Reynolds wrote among a slew of photos celebrating after Wrexham defeated Boreham Wood by 3 to 1.

"Smoke must've gotten into my eyes," McElhenney said on his Instagram Story of his emotional reaction to the win and promotion.

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

The two actors bought the team in 2021, and their now-famous ownership became the subject of FX's 2022 documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

Although a Welsh team, Wrexham plays in the English soccer league. Next season, with the promotion, the club will compete in League Two, the fourth and lowest division of England's main professional soccer system, according to NBC News.

Prior to promotion, the club was in the fifth English football division. Wrexham has been relegated outside the top-four leagues since 2008 after 87 straight years competing in the Football League.

