Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Cheer on Wrexham AFC in London with Rob McElhenney, David Beckham
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were in good company at Sunday's Wrexham AFC match.
The couple was spotted Sunday cheering on the sidelines of the soccer game at Wembley Stadium in London. The Deadpool actor, 45, co-owns the Welsh soccer team with fellow actor, Rob McElhenney, who was also present at Sunday's FA Trophy final.
McElhenney, of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame, the Gossip Girl alum, 34, and Reynolds were also joined in the stands by actor Will Ferrell and former soccer star David Beckham.
Reynolds wore a green zip-up jacket showing his support for the club, which also featured an Aviation Gin logo — Reynolds' liquor brand which is also the "official gin of Wrexham AFC." Lively wore a black printed dress that she accessorized with a Wrexham AFC scarf.
Though Wrexham lost 1-0 to Bromley, the group appeared to be all smiles during the afternoon outing.
After making a joint bid to invest in the soccer club in the fall of 2020, Reynolds and McElhenney finalized their purchase in February 2021, CBS Sports reported.
"It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," the actors said in a joint statement at the time, CBS Sports reported. "Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."
During an interview in March with ITV series' Lorraine, Reynolds spoke about his love for soccer, explaining, "[Soccer] in general has really been both the best and the worst thing that's ever happened to me. I get it now, I understand the beautiful game as much as I can understand it at this stage in life and it's a unique brand of gorgeous torture that I've never experienced before."
He added, "I love it with all of my heart and it also breaks my heart on a pretty regular basis."