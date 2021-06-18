Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Welsh Soccer Team to Make U.S. Debut in July Warmup Match

Wrexham AFC will head to Philadelphia for a five-day training camp, which includes a friendly match against the Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union

Wrexham AFC is hopping the pond!

The Welsh soccer team, which is co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will be arriving in the United States next month for a friendly exhibition match against the Philadelphia Union.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The preseason game, part of a five-day training camp, will mark Wrexham's debut in the U.S. and the team's first game against a Major League Soccer squad. The game is also expected to be the first time Reynolds and McElhenney, both 44, will watch their team play together, according to a press release.

While exact details have yet to be announced, the team promised a "community event" will take place surrounding the game - with McElhenney playing an "integral part." The team also said that local charities will benefit from Wrexham's first stateside visit.

The Wrexham game against the Union will take place on July 29 at Subaru Park, the team announced Friday.

Last fall, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Deadpool stars made a joint bid to invest in Wrexham, which is one of the world's oldest professional soccer clubs but has performed poorly in recent years.

ESPN reports that the soccer team has been relegated to England's fifth-tier league since 2008, well below the country's marquee Premier League. The outlet reports Reynolds and McElenney had vowed to make the historic team "a global force," after their purchase last year.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," the actors said in a joint statement, after being confirmed as the new owners in February.

"Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham," they said.