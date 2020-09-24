Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in Talks to Invest in Welsh Soccer Team, Wrexham AFC

The actors will be presenting "their vision for Wrexham AFC" to members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in talks to purchase one of the world's oldest soccer teams.

On Wednesday, Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC announced that the Deadpool star, 43, and the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator, 43, made a joint bid to invest in the team.

Wrexham, which is the third-oldest professional soccer team in the world, is currently owned by its fans through the Wrexham Supporters Trust. It has been supporter-owned since 2011.

A total of 1,223 trust members (95 percent) voted in favor of the proposed takeover on Tuesday.

"As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC," the team said in a statement Wednesday.

"In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting," the statement read.

Shortly after news of the potential takeover broke, both Reynolds and McElhenney tweeted about it.

The Green Lantern star cheekily replied to a 2012 tweet from a fan who wrote, "you never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham ;)." Reynolds added this week, "Yep, you never know." He even joked that he had been waiting eight years to reply to her message.

Meanwhile, McElhenney shared a tweet from BBC Sport Wales that covered the news and used a split photo of the pair that showed Reynolds winking. "Let’s use this photo moving fwd thx," he joked.

According to an earlier statement made by the team, the potential deal would see the purchase of the Wrexham, Wales, club for a “nominal sum” but also an immediate investment of $2.5 million from the actors.

Wrexham director Spencer Harris told reporters that he believes that both Reynolds and McElhenney "want what is best for the club," per Sky News.

"I would like to think that Rob and Ryan think Wrexham is an attractive prospect with fantastic potential. People with the professionalism of Rob and Ryan do not come around very often and news of their interest is quite exciting for the supporters I'm sure," he said.