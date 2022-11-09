Ryan Reynolds Affirms He Wants to Buy the Ottawa Senators, but Jokes He Needs a 'Sugar Daddy'

Ryan Reynolds earlier this week affirmed his desire to buy the Ottawa Senators — and on Tuesday, it appeared fans and some players were on board with their potential new owner.

After PEOPLE reported that the actor and Vancouver native was interested in purchasing the team, he dropped by the Canadian Tire Centre as the Senators took on the Canucks Tuesday night. During a TV timeout in the first period, the star of Spirited was shown on the jumbotron, which was met with an ovation from fans and stick taps from players, according to video and reports from the game.

On Monday, Reynolds dropped by The Tonight Show where he affirmed to Jimmy Fallon that he was interested in acquiring the now-for-sale Senators, but stressed he needed "a partner with really deep pockets," jokingly adding that a "sugar momma" or "sugar daddy" would fit the bill.

"It's very expensive," Reynolds emphasized, before joking: "And if that doesn't work out, I'll buy a U.S. senator, which anyone can afford."

André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty

On Tuesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman commented on Reynolds' desire to buy the team, noting the Deadpool star was a "very popular and well-respected person."

"He was quite articulate on The Tonight Show last night with Jimmy Fallon that he'd be very interested, and he needs either a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy," Bettman said, with a chuckle. "Listen, anything that engages a fan base, that brings a lot of attention to the franchise, is a plus."

Owning a professional sports team is not uncharted territory for Reynolds. In February 2021, Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney purchased the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Senators announced last week that the team — currently owned by the daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk and run by a board of directors — is for sale, with a condition that the team stays in Ottawa. A source previously told PEOPLE that it is important to Reynolds — who lived in Ottawa for several years — that the team stays in the Canadian province.