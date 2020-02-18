Ryan Newman in Serious Condition After Being Taken to the Hospital Following Violent Daytona 500 Crash

Image zoom Ryan Newman Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in serious condition after being taken to the hospital following a violent car crash during the Daytona 500 on Monday.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening,” NASCAR revealed in a statement on Twitter.

Newman, 42, was on the final lap of the event when his No. 6 Ford was tapped by driver Ryan Blaney’s vehicle.

In footage obtained by Fox NASCAR, Newman’s car is seen flying in the air before repeatedly flipping upside down.

Newman’s car then catches fire before sliding from the racing track and onto the pit road, the video shows.

Denny Hamlin ended up winning the Daytona 500 just as the crash occurred.

Blaney has since spoken out about the incident, telling USA Today, “I hope he’s all right.”

“That looked really bad and not something you want to do. Definitely unintentional. It sucks to lose a race, but you never want to see anyone get hurt,” Blaney added.

Hamlin also addressed the accident, saying to CBS Sports, “I didn’t see the contact the other car has with [Newman] when he was in the air.”

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

“The worst-case scenario you can possibly have any time you have a wreck is to have somebody’s nose kinda where your head is at,” Hamlin said.

Dozens of sympathy tweets poured in for Newman following the crash, with users “praying” for his recovery.

Driver Jimmie Johnson tweeted, “I’m praying with everyone else for my buddy @RyanJNewman.”

Image zoom Ryan Newman Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace wrote, “Praying hard for @RyanJNewman.”

NASCAR concluded the statement saying, “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Newman married wife Krissie Newman in 2004.