NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking to Family After Terrifying Crash

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake after his terrifying car crash during the Daytona 500 on Monday.

“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is awake and speaking with family and doctors,” Newman’s racing team, Roush Fenway Racing, shared in a statement on Tuesday, one day after the fiery crash.

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country,” the statement continued. “They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond. We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”

On Monday, the 42-year-old was coming up on his final lap of the race when his No. 6 Ford was tapped by driver Ryan Blaney. Footage obtained by Fox NASCAR shows Newman’s car flying in the air and repeatedly flipping upside down before catching fire after sliding off the track.

Newman was taken to the Halifax Medical Center and listed in serious condition, NASCAR previously said in a statement. His injuries were non-life threatening, the organization said at the time.

Denny Hamlin ended up winning the Daytona 500 just as the crash occurred, and has since apologized for celebrating in the wake of the crash. Hamlin had marked his victory with a burnout on the grass, according to CNN.

“First a foremost I want to give well wishes and prayers to @RyanJNewman. I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane,” he tweeted on Monday. “There’s very little communication after the finish and i had already unhooked my radio. It’s not anyone’s fault.”

He later told CBS Sports, “I didn’t see the contact the other car had with [Ryan] when he was in the air.”

“The worst-case scenario you can possibly have any time you have a wreck is to have somebody’s nose kinda where your head is at,” he added.

Blaney has also spoken out about the incident, telling USA Today, “I hope he’s all right.”

“That looked really bad and not something you want to do. Definitely unintentional. It sucks to lose a race, but you never want to see anyone get hurt,” Blaney said.

Newman and his wife of 16 years, Krissie, announced their separation just four days before the crash. The couple shares daughters Brooklyn and Ashlyn.

Just before the Daytona 500 kicked off, Krissie said she was “praying for a safe race” in a reply to a follower on Twitter.

After the crash, she simply tweeted “omg.”