Ryan Lochte Undergoes Surgery for Torn Meniscus After Apparent Water Slide Accident

"A legend of lessons... don't race down an inflatable kids water slide folks!" Ryan Lochte's wife Kayla sai, seemingly hinting at the cause of his injury

Ryan Lochte is on the mend.

The 12-time Olympic medalist, 37, revealed on Friday that he underwent surgery, sharing to his Instagram Story a photo of himself giving the thumbs up from what appears to be a medical center.

"Surgery was a success," Lochte captioned the selfie, which showed him lying on a bed while wearing a hospital gown.

While the swimmer did not specify what his procedure was for, his wife Kayla Lochte told fans on her Instagram Story that he was being treated for a torn meniscus.

"So Ryan's at surgery," the former Playboy model, 30, said in a video. "I don't know if I told you guys how he tore his meniscus, so he's getting that fixed this morning."

Ryan Lochte Ryan Lochte | Credit: Ryan Lochte/instagram

Kayla — who shares son Caiden Zane, 4, and daughter Liv Rae, 2, with Ryan — also hinted at how her husband injured himself in a post shared to her Instagram grid.

"A legend of lessons... don't race down an inflatable kids water slide folks! 👴🏼♥️," she wrote alongside a photo of Lochte following his procedure.

The mother of two also geotagged the Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Gainsville, Florida.

Kari Feinstein's Pre-Oscar Style Lounge - Day 1 Credit: Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

Ryan's surgery comes nearly two months after he failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, making the first time he missed the Summer Games since 2004.

"I really wanted to be on that Olympic team. I think this is probably my most important swim meet I've ever had in my entire career, the one that meant the most to me," he said at a press conference following the Olympic trials. "Falling short and feeling like I let everyone down was one of the hardest things."

"I can tell you I have no pressure on my back anymore. I was getting pressure from all different directions, mostly on me because I wanted to prove so much to everyone," he added. "But this is not the last you're going to see of me."

Though the athlete said that he'll only "quit swimming when it stops being fun," another Olympics is likely not in the cards.

"I still want to race but as far as another Olympic trials, I don't know about that. I'll be 40. That's pushing it. But we'll see — anything can happen," he told reporters. "I can take years off and be stronger than ever, who knows."

In June, Ryan clarified in an Instagram video that he's "not done" with swimming and "not retiring" from the sport.

"There's so much more I want to do in the sport of swimming, whether it's in the pool or outside of the pool trying to grow the sport, because the love and passion that I have — I want to grow the sport," he explained. "I want to put swimming in people's living rooms all the time. So, I'm still going to be doing that. I'm still going to be in the sport, and I'm still going to be trying to teach kids how to swim."