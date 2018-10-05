Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte will be seeking treatment for a years-long “alcohol addiction” after the police were reportedly called to a incident early Thursday at his hotel in California, which did not result in any arrests, PEOPLE confirms.

“It was a minor nothing,” says Lochte’s agent, Jeff Ostrow. “But what matters most is Ryan is getting the help he needs.”

The news was first reported by TMZ.

“Ryan has been battling from alcohol addiction for many years,” Ostrow told the site, “and unfortunately it has become a destructive pattern for him.”

According to TMZ, police in Newport Beach were called early Thursday to a local hotel after Lochte, 34, tried to kick down his room door while inebriated.

A spokesman with the Newport Beach Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to a disturbance call at a hotel around 3 a.m. Thursday but, because no one was arrested, the man involved was not further identified.

The call was in connection with a man who “had an issue with his room” and there was “possibly some intoxication involved,” the police spokesman says.

Lochte — who earned a dozen Olympic medals in swimming, including six golds — has vowed to continue competing at the top of his sport, despite a year-long ban handed down in July because he received an IV infusion “greater than 100 mL.”

“It’s not ideal, but Ryan’s in incredible shape right now and he’ll be able to compete again in a year,” Ostrow told PEOPLE this summer. “He’ll have to miss some significant stuff along the way, but I know Ryan better than anyone and I know how he is and this is going to be more fuel to the fire than we ever could have thrown on independently.”

Outside of the pool, Lochte has experienced several milestones in recent years.

He wed former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid in a lavish ceremony in California last month after a civil ceremony earlier this year. They are parents to 16-month-old Caiden Zane, born last June.

“No matter what has happened, Kayla’s been there to pick me up,” Lochte told PEOPLE in September. “She’s just been there 100 percent and I owe everything to her.”

Ostrow told TMZ on Friday that Lochte’s priority is his health: “Ryan knows that conquering this disease now is a must for him to avoid making future poor decisions, to be the best husband and father he can be and if he wants to achieve his goal to return to dominance in the pool in his fifth Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.”