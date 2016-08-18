Looks like someone is having fun.

While tensions rise over the validity of Ryan Lochte‘s robbery claims in Rio last weekend, the swimmer posted a since-deleted silly birthday Instagram shout-out vid to fellow Team USA athlete Elizabeth Beisel on Thursday.

The social media post showed Lochte, 32, giggling with Beisel, 24, as they posed in a face-altering, filtered video.

“Happy birthday @ebeisel34 #lilsis,” he captioned the snap.

The 12-time Olympic medalist is under fire for allegedly fabricating a story about a robbery that took place after a night out with teammates Jack Conger, Gunnar Bentz and James Feigen.

Lochte arrived back on U.S. soil looking “relaxed” with girlfriend and Playboy Playmate Kayla Rae Reid on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirmed.

Cogner and Bentz, who were pulled off of a plane headed back to the U.S. late Wednesday and remain in the country, told Brazilian police that Lochte made up the alleged robbery.

Feigen remains in Brazil.

Lochte – who claimed that Bentz, Conger and Feigen were with him when they were robbed Sunday after a night out – took photos with fans on the way back home.

CCTV footage obtained by PEOPLE shows the swimmers at a gas station on the night in question, where they are seen being approached by two men.

An official who has direct knowledge of the investigation told PEOPLE that around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Lochte, along with Conger, Bentz and Jimmy Feigen, stopped at a gas stopped in Barra da Tijuca, a suburb of Rio.

One of the swimmers reportedly tried to open the door of a bathroom at the gas station and found that it was locked. The swimmer then began kicking the door open. A security officer and the gas station manager approached the group and asked them to pay damages.

The men then became belligerent, the official said. An argument ensued, leading the security guard to point a gun at the men and insist that they pay for the damages. The swimmers then reportedly handed over their wallets and left the station. The official says the manager called the police, but when they arrived, the swimmers were already gone.